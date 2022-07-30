Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Trump/Russia/GOPgate] sock puppet org bustedBy PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 6:14am |
Previous 5-month long thread here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202
New charges may signal a more expansive effort to weed out Russian sockpuppet orgs for influencing elections & public opinion, right and left. ["failure to register as a foreign agent"]
13 Russians charged by Mueller in absentia 4 years ago, but this one seems to point higher up the RU food chain plus charges Americans as well.
The presence of investigation in Tampa (thoselcharging Black Hammer ATL as well) instead of SDNY may also signal a broader effort or different regional approach (good morning, Mr. DeSantis - nice hotbed of dissent you got there, would be a shame to see it go belly up)
Longer thread from Marcy
Comments
Previous post Black Hammer:
https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-group-implicated-in-russian-influence-s...
Previous comment Secret Service leads' erased texts:
http://dagblog.com/comment/319253#comment-319253
Trump loses appeal on giving tax filings to Congress from 3 years ago, tho narrowed a bit, will be appealed again higher for sure.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/appeals-court-congress-trump-f...
Trump asks for absolute immunity from all civil lawsuits as Přez:
https://news.yahoo.com/trump-asking-appeals-court-him-053711379.html
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 6:59am
3 degrees of
Kevin BaconRoger Stone
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:53pm
Manafort also angling for a pardon during 2020 campaign. Doing what with his Russian friends?
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/paul-manafort-secret-trump-adviser-book_n...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:58pm