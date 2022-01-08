Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
AP sources: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-ZawahriBy artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 6:18pm |
By MATTHEW LEE, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MIKE BALSAMO @ APNews.com, 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON — A CIA drone strike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to five people familiar with the matter.
Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to one person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. White House officials declined to confirm al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that the United States conducted a “successful” counterterrorism operation against a significant al-Qaida target, adding that “there were no civilian casualties.”
President Joe Biden is expected to discuss further details of the operation in a 7:30 p.m. EDT address to the nation.
An American ground team was present in Afghanistan to support the strike and has since pulled out, a senior intelligence official said [....]
Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 6:25pm
so here's the Trump narrative on the story already baked, natch
(and who's willing to bet Aaron Mate et.al. will be *confirming* a version of the same shortly? some more of that eggscellent Russia-sponsored journalism...)
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 7:02pm
here's Biden's full announcement via C-SPAN
And this coverage is one of many that are a reminder that Americans were not the only victims of 9/11
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 8:56pm
Ukrainian journalist impressed even as many Americans are not:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 9:01pm
and another one!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 10:16pm
A couple of years after Osama bin Laden was killed, ISIS rose from the ashes. I heard the same day as this news that Iraq was having trouble keeping it together. Will history repeat?
by Orion on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 12:00am