Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Barr & Trump's soiled reputationsBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 03/20/2022 - 2:48am |
Elie Honing leads with Barr's embarrassing, corrupt and revealing texts:
https://cafe.com/elies-note/note-from-elie-bill-barrs-revisionist-bs/
And then there's Barr's dishonest book promotion tour:
Trump immediately declares Barr stupid, which is one way he always gives his accomplices more cred - by criticizing them the must be honest. But no, both Barr and Trump are lying, self-serving shits. As is Bolton, but at least he served more of a purpose. Wait for Pompeo to get going. Who else?
- Add new comment
- 72001 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 12:18am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 2:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 11:47pm
OOPS moved to new thread
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 5:34pm
Pages