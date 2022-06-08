Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
God does not want ‘a world governed by religious laws,’ pope tells Canadian clergyBy artappraiser on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 1:07am |
By Claire Giangrave @ ReligionNews.com, July 28
[....] “God does not want us to be slaves, but sons and daughters,” Francis said. “He does not want to make decisions for us, or oppress us with a sacral power, exercised in a world governed by religious laws. No! He created us to be free, and he asks us to be mature and responsible persons in life and in society.”
The pope’s remarks take place as Christian nationalist rhetoric gains traction in conservative political parties in Europe and in the United States. Recent comments by Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, claiming she is “tired of this separation of church and state junk,” have sparked debates in the U.S. regarding the role of religion in government.
His comments were also aimed at combating clericalism — privileging clergy and religious people above lay faithful in authority and importance — which the pope has blamed for allowing sexual abuse and abuse of power to propagate within the Catholic Church [....]
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/06/2022 - 11:57pm
In praise of white women?
Besides positing a transition since 2010, the 2 threads make it seem that white women (that the woke shit on) are key to the future of the new Democratic Party, that conservative overreach is breaking the dam, and this actual silent majority will be taking roll call.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 1:47am
I see "Alice" is very much on that, see threads
And I'd say she's pretty "apartisan" objective, actually, after reading her for a while, what seems to drive her nuts is partisanship swaying people to see things that aren't there.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 2:22am
And the Dems' suicide squad making ads again
Did they leave out anyone important? Is an ad for woke supermodels going to appeal to say normal dumpy women with jobs and home responsibilities worried about their kids getting knocked up by the delinquent in the back row or hanging out at 7/11 on Saturday night, or countless other parts of the equation that aren't represented here?
It's like updating a poster for Charlie's Angels and claiming to inspire "America". All this picture says is "they knew what they were getting into", hardly the needed message. (yeah, white girls who still make up >50% of the female population, and the only one here is shaved head? cute. fringe but cute.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 3:00am