Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[Where's the GOP headed?] Conservatism isn't always conservative anymoreBy artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 5:33pm |
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1550953223640555522?s=20&t=kGZtdFKkNtkFAJt30IRYLA
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 6:12pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 6:18pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 6:19pm
Aaron again, watching so we don't have to
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 10:55pm
GOP military won't like
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 6:15am
GOP women may be moved
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 6:18am
The cocaine jokes are getting tiresome and might not be true, I prefer Jong-Fast's simple question. He sounds hysterical like this on videos that he himself makes.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 4:48am
proof that Don. Jr. is capable of political sense:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 12:00am
Rick Wilson -
edit to add, he also retweeted this
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 6:06pm
A lot of the 'kids' attending TPUSA Student Summit are not all right:
And I am not surprised as I think MTG, even more than Trump, is talented at making up zany narratives that resound with people who feel bullied by the woke and politically correct elite that rule the institutions they either attend as students or work at. Even if they don't buy her whole shtick as reality, they enjoy her show.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 11:41pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:33pm
Fuck that. Newt asshole Gingrich is not your friend, no matter how many times you click your heels. He's out to destroy government as we know it - he's always been shameless.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 10:30pm
I think his stated political *strategery* is correct, though. And be aware that not everyone in the middle is a fan of big federal government for everything much less woke culture warriors setting national standards on everything. The national GOP is cowering to the Trump fan minority and he's saying: you gotta stop doing that.
Edit to add, it's right here > This emerging New American Majority requires base broadening—not base mobilization strategies. Don't mobilize the passionate Trumpie base, cut that out, lay them low and broaden the base. It's Reaganism of course.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 11:09pm
really really stoopid moron politics - they've got like, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, on their side for now, but they are trying hard to chase him away by totally making up that electric cars are a *librul culture wars* thing -
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:52pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 9:56pm
Rick Wilson retweeted this on Gaetz:
and this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 1:32am
McCarthy's 2022 election talking points:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 7:01pm
Wisc: learning law on the clock
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/no-election-fraud-wisconsin-probe-judge_n...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 1:34pm
Hyerbole about the end of democracy aside, the primaries today are important about the near term future of the GOP:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 12:54pm
I noticed this article yesterday which basically says that total pandering to Trump has not been found useful in Wisconsin:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 5:48pm
heh I'll believe it when it happens Oct. 14; betcha he'll get Covid or something
Walker says he will debate Warnock in high-stakes Georgia Senate race
BY THEHILL.COM - 08/02/22 10:32 PM ET
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 10:54pm
Edit to add: BUT UNFORTUNATELY, no cigar for him, at the same time better chances for the Dem:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:36am
Senate GOP reversed course on the 'burn pits' bill for the Vets, it passed today on a 86-11 roll call. Betcha it will all be forgotten except by those who already care a great deal
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:01am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:21am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 2:27am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:35am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:52am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 2:29am
well Kari Lake actually did win
and what's more, here's a probably pretty accurate suggestion that she's just like Trump, very much like him
and takes one to know one
and here I question whether Ted Lieu is really that naive or he's being intentionally obtuse
I think the real mystery is how she would actually govern! It's all a show to win over the Trump idiots right now.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:56am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 4:16am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:40pm
YEZ!
More of this kind of criticism could actually have an effect. Colleagues roll their eyes in private - why not just say something like: why don't you get right on it?
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:55pm
Now this sounds real familiar, I heard nearly the same thing from more than a couple family and acquaintances in 2020, very bitter about it actually, seemed to be like a last straw type thing -
BTW she claims he is going to announce something bigly irritating to libruls tomorrow
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 12:22am
and here's the new De Santis thing - very smart framing of culture wars issues as usual - he will have prosecutors that enforce the law or else
A REMINDER THAT IN blue cities like CHICAGO PROSECUTORS ARE QUITTING IN DROVES basically for the reason that D.A.'S (like Kim Foxx) are impeding their ability to enforce the laws (link below)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:51pm
i.e., you are supposed to compare the Democrat way - currently not pro law and order - as in Chicago
http://dagblog.com/comment/319523#comment-319523
or the accused lawbreaking as well as mismanagement by Marilyn Mosby in Baltimore
or the constant complaints about Alvin Bragg in NYC,
or the recall of Chesa Boudin in SF.....
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:46pm
I was right, De Santis' culture wars stuff is kabuki for non-Florida voters in like, Iowa GOP - Warren uses the word sideshow instead of kabuki- these shows are not of much consequence to most Floridians, it's a Trump mask he puts on
Suspended Florida prosecutor hits back at Ron DeSantis and reveals suspected motive
Raw Story via MSN- Yesterday 7:36 PM
Even looks to me like the editor here went and and found a 2019 picture of him playing Kabuki
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 4:33pm
big money therefore smart political operatives working on the GA Senate race:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 2:24pm
is the second time I've seen GOP reps talk what used to be labeled touching the "third rail"- wanting to unprotect Social Security and/or Medicare from Congress budget - entitlement funds to which everyone already paid in all their working lives
don't know what that's about, why they are going there
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 3:53pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 3:59pm
all 50 GOP Senators voted against the "Inflation Reduction Act" but it was passed with the VP breaking the tie (and it should be noted that they knew that would happen, that it would pass)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 4:03pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 6:25pm
Retweeted by The Lincoln Project:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 6:50pm
and they have this new ad about CPAC:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 6:52pm