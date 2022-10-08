By Michael Scherer, Ashley Parker & Tyler Pager @ WashingtonPost.com, Aug. 10

When Biden met with historians last week at the White House, they compared the threat facing America to the pre-Civil War era and to pro-fascist movements before World War II.

Article is actually a mix on the experts Biden has turned to for big picture analysis this year (including on the ramifications of the Ukraine war, and with Bill Clinton on the politics of economic policy.) Stressed in the headline - Aug. 4 meeting with Jon Meacham, journalist Anne Applebaum, Princeton professor Sean Wilentz, University of Virginia historian Allida Black and presidential historian Michael Beschloss.