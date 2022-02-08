Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Where's the GOP headed?] Conservatism isn't always conservative anymore
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1550953223640555522?s=20&t=kGZtdFKkNtkFAJt30IRYLA
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 6:12pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 6:18pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 6:19pm
Aaron again, watching so we don't have to
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 10:55pm
GOP military won't like
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 6:15am
GOP women may be moved
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 6:18am
The cocaine jokes are getting tiresome and might not be true, I prefer Jong-Fast's simple question. He sounds hysterical like this on videos that he himself makes.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 4:48am
proof that Don. Jr. is capable of political sense:
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 12:00am
Rick Wilson -
edit to add, he also retweeted this
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 6:06pm
A lot of the 'kids' attending TPUSA Student Summit are not all right:
And I am not surprised as I think MTG, even more than Trump, is talented at making up zany narratives that resound with people who feel bullied by the woke and politically correct elite that rule the institutions they either attend as students or work at. Even if they don't buy her whole shtick as reality, they enjoy her show.
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/24/2022 - 11:41pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:33pm
Fuck that. Newt asshole Gingrich is not your friend, no matter how many times you click your heels. He's out to destroy government as we know it - he's always been shameless.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 10:30pm
I think his stated political *strategery* is correct, though. And be aware that not everyone in the middle is a fan of big federal government for everything much less woke culture warriors setting national standards on everything. The national GOP is cowering to the Trump fan minority and he's saying: you gotta stop doing that.
Edit to add, it's right here > This emerging New American Majority requires base broadening—not base mobilization strategies. Don't mobilize the passionate Trumpie base, cut that out, lay them low and broaden the base. It's Reaganism of course.
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 11:09pm
really really stoopid moron politics - they've got like, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, on their side for now, but they are trying hard to chase him away by totally making up that electric cars are a *librul culture wars* thing -
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 6:52pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 9:56pm
Rick Wilson retweeted this on Gaetz:
and this:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 1:32am
McCarthy's 2022 election talking points:
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 7:01pm
Wisc: learning law on the clock
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/no-election-fraud-wisconsin-probe-judge_n...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 1:34pm
Hyerbole about the end of democracy aside, the primaries today are important about the near term future of the GOP:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 12:54pm
I noticed this article yesterday which basically says that total pandering to Trump has not been found useful in Wisconsin:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 5:48pm
heh I'll believe it when it happens Oct. 14; betcha he'll get Covid or something
Walker says he will debate Warnock in high-stakes Georgia Senate race
BY THEHILL.COM - 08/02/22 10:32 PM ET
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 10:54pm
Edit to add: BUT UNFORTUNATELY, no cigar for him, at the same time better chances for the Dem:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:36am
Senate GOP reversed course on the 'burn pits' bill for the Vets, it passed today on a 86-11 roll call. Betcha it will all be forgotten except by those who already care a great deal
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:01am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:21am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 2:27am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:35am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:52am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 2:29am
well Kari Lake actually did win
and what's more, here's a probably pretty accurate suggestion that she's just like Trump, very much like him
and takes one to know one
and here I question whether Ted Lieu is really that naive or he's being intentionally obtuse
I think the real mystery is how she would actually govern! It's all a show to win over the Trump idiots right now.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:35pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:56am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 4:16am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:40pm
YEZ!
More of this kind of criticism could actually have an effect. Colleagues roll their eyes in private - why not just say something like: why don't you get right on it?
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:55pm
Now this sounds real familiar, I heard nearly the same thing from more than a couple family and acquaintances in 2020, very bitter about it actually, seemed to be like a last straw type thing -
BTW she claims he is going to announce something bigly irritating to libruls tomorrow
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 12:22am
and here's the new De Santis thing - very smart framing of culture wars issues as usual - he will have prosecutors that enforce the law or else
A REMINDER THAT IN blue cities like CHICAGO PROSECUTORS ARE QUITTING IN DROVES basically for the reason that D.A.'S (like Kim Foxx) are impeding their ability to enforce the laws (link below)
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:51pm
i.e., you are supposed to compare the Democrat way - currently not pro law and order - as in Chicago
http://dagblog.com/comment/319523#comment-319523
or the accused lawbreaking as well as mismanagement by Marilyn Mosby in Baltimore
or the constant complaints about Alvin Bragg in NYC,
or the recall of Chesa Boudin in SF.....
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 3:46pm
I was right, De Santis' culture wars stuff is kabuki for non-Florida voters in like, Iowa GOP - Warren uses the word sideshow instead of kabuki- these shows are not of much consequence to most Floridians, it's a Trump mask he puts on
Suspended Florida prosecutor hits back at Ron DeSantis and reveals suspected motive
Raw Story via MSN- Yesterday 7:36 PM
Even looks to me like the editor here went and and found a 2019 picture of him playing Kabuki
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 1:23pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 4:33pm
I prolly should have put this here instead, that the Dick Cheney ad is going on Fox News and that's a demographic where it might work well.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 8:15pm
big money therefore smart political operatives working on the GA Senate race:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 2:24pm
is the second time I've seen GOP reps talk what used to be labeled touching the "third rail"- wanting to unprotect Social Security and/or Medicare from Congress budget - entitlement funds to which everyone already paid in all their working lives
don't know what that's about, why they are going there
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 3:53pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 3:59pm
all 50 GOP Senators voted against the "Inflation Reduction Act" but it was passed with the VP breaking the tie (and it should be noted that they knew that would happen, that it would pass)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 4:03pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 6:25pm
Retweeted by The Lincoln Project:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 6:50pm
and they have this new ad about CPAC:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 6:52pm
Pre-selection in nature weakens the species, but highlights specific traits, which is why purebreds tend to suffer certain ailments such as German (cough) Shepherds and their defective hip joints. Nature reinforces survivability through diversity, a mixture of traits from which stronger combinations will be selected according to general or particular survivability realms. (the conditions to survive 3 years of COVID or 4 years of Nazi occupation as a minority aren't the same gene skillsets needed to survive 90 years as a white collar worker and retiree.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 1:49am
Both sides do it? GOP has some rebranding to do ("rebrandoning"?) This is top level leadership & access, not just one of many factions. This guy helped drive Jan 6 with White House meetings where he was a *leader*.
What's a right wing nut job to do?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 2:43am
It's highly likely Trump will not be able to run for any government office again:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:45pm
^ and gamblers make it a point to know these things:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:50pm
How many nutty stances can one party take?
By Jennifer Rubin, Columnist @ WashingtonPost.com, August 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 3:59pm
Case in point: Why does the RNC think this is a bad thing?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 4:29pm
David & Adam's thoughts
and I would think it useful to throw in here the thoughts of Andrew Yang on the matter, along with a cop's response
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 8:51pm
should add Mike who rounds up some of all the other memes/hashtags going on right now - it's not over til its over
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 8:59pm
I've seen this quote used many many many times, but I've never felt it more appropriate than it is now:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:14pm
Some important inside stuff and clarification here -
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 10:12pm
Johnson steps on political land mine with Social Security, Medicare comments
BY ALEXANDER BOLTON @ TheHill.com - 08/09/22 5:00 AM ET
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 10:32pm
Trump and Pence picks locked in close battle for Wisconsin governor nomination
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is also locked in a tight primary as voters head to the polls across four states.
By ZACH MONTELLARO @ Politico.com, Updated: 08/09/2022 10:02 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 10:37pm
I just spent a little time looking at the incoming results for WI GOP primary for Gov. at Politico and it very much seems that the more sophisticado urban districts are going for Pence/Walker's Kleefisch and the more cheesehead rural districts are going for Trump's Michels. And that it looks like Trump's Michels is gonna win as the the districts still not reporting are all rural. THAT SAID, YOU CAN'T TELL MUCH FROM THIS AS THEY HAVE OPEN PRIMARIES! Voters do not register by party and can vote for whoever they wish. So there might be a lot of true blue Dems who plan to re-elect Dem. Evers in Nov. are doing supposed "strategery" by voting in the primary for Michels or Kleefisch.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 10:56pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 11:08am
Cook Political Report - paywalled but you get the gist from their Tweet:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:39am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 5:26pm
FBI's search has 'changed calculus' going into 2024, GOP official says
Video, CNN Situation Room, Aug. 11
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA) responds to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and its potential impact on the midterm and 2024 elections with CNN's Brianna Keilar.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 7:38pm
Ronna doing the Defund thing:
And truth be told, that's classic Republicanism. It's lefties doing it that's new, attributing government to a white supremacist system, rather than one of liberal overlords, but with the same solution - get rid of it, identity groups can take care of themselves
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 11:54pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 2:54am
The slimy touch of the Untouchables.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 10:32am
way better version of the story, and way quicker too
What Is the FBI Trying To Hide About Its Raid on Innocent Americans' Safe Deposit Boxes?
Federal prosecutors want to keep key details about the planning and execution of the March 2021 raid at U.S. Private Vaults out of the public's sight.
By ERIC BOEHM @ Reason.com 7.26.2022 3:25 PM
edit to add Boehm's newer story on it
Federal Agents Had No Authority To Seize Contents of Safe Deposit Boxes, Newly Unsealed Warrant Confirms
The warrant affidavit made generalized accusations against U.S. Private Vaults' customers but provided no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by individuals whose assets have been seized.
ERIC BOEHM | 8.6.2021 2:10 PM
And I would like to add that the fact that the warrant has been unsealed means the system of checks and balances is working!
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 1:37pm
Furthermore, you're obliquely referring to the different political approaches to Federal policing by putting that on this thread. Why not just go to a site like Reason where they are addressing that far better and far more forthrightly and get to the nub of it rather than beating around the bush with somewhat relateds?
Democrats Don't Trust 'the Police,' but They Do Trust the FBI, Provided It Is Targeting Donald Trump
As the response to the Mar-a-Lago raid illustrates, Republicans are inconsistent in the other direction.
JACOB SULLUM | 8.11.2022 4:50 PM
note he has updated the article at the end with the latest: Garland basically may be addressing exactly the transparency issue
Note Sullum has written all this related stuff recently as well
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 1:40pm
that's Ken White. He also retweeted this reply to him
and Amash's thread continues including this exchange
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 4:00pm
I mistakenly replied to the wrong comment. I intended it to be in response to this one:
The integrity of the FBI has deserved attacking for the entirety of its existence. The Reason article fell short of the video in one important aspect. Lehto, in his video, stresses the significance of the fact, which Reason did not mention, that the FBI had established a plan to confiscate contents of the boxes before they went to a judge and specifically misrepresented their intentions to do so.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 6:56pm
A partial list demonstrating FBI integrity over the years.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 10:21pm
5 Reasons Why the FBI Is So Effective | Walden University
FBI — FBI Accomplishments over the Past Five Years
Frequently Asked Questions — FBI
Stories — FBI
etc.
It's a country of 330 million people - someone's doing great things and awful things all the time in large quantities. What's the perspective, what's the percentage of each? Putin's killing lots of people in an awful war in Ukraine right now, but you're still defending him & hyperfocusd on 1 attack at Douma 4 years ago out of many, and presumably still fine with Russia/Russia-supported troops shooting down the Malaysian airliner and stealing Crimea and whatever else. Presumably we don't need the FBI to defend against terrorists at all, just bad American capitalist oligarchs.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 9:34am
Sorry to have to inform you, Lulu, but Kiriakou's meme has been co-opted by Donald J. Trump:
(I did just post a copy of this on Peracles' current TRUMP/RUSSIA/GOPGATE thread)
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 5:29am
In your moment of grief about having to inform me, did you give any consideration to the fact that Kiriakou’s charges are all well documented? If you do not dispute them is it fair to say you concede that they are correct? Do you also justify them? Is Trump derangement syndrome caused by a chemical imbalance?
I am sorry that I cannot offer you any comfort in your moment of grief and I am also sorry to inform you of the fact that what Trump says or believes or spews has nothing to do with the factuality of the multiple instances of serious and consequential malfeasance by the FBI as enumerated in the partial list provided by Kiriakou. Notice if you will that my comments here are not at all about the still unanswered questions regarding the raid on Mar-a-Lago, rather they are about the well established history of the FBI and why that history makes it natural and totally justified to question in almost any instance what the FBI does and how they do it. And, saying that the FBI has a history of malfeasance is hardly a meme that can be ascribed to Kiriakou alone as you do. There are many twitter commenters you have boosted in this very thread that say the same thing, yet they assert confidently that the FBI is above reproach in this case so that makes them the unequivocal good-guys who should not be questioned or doubted, at least until next time when the chips fall on the other side of the table.
PP, above, also does not rebut any of Kiriakou’s charges but makes a rambling case that because there is a lot of crap going on in the world that the crap the FBI pulls is relatively insignificant and therefore should not be mentioned or questioned. PP’s response is an example of the current shitload of FBI apologizers; anyone who does question or criticize the FBI apparently now deserves to be the subject of personal attack even if the attack on that person has no basis in truth and especially if the attackee puts forth some obvious but uncomfortable truth. Both your and his responses in this thread are mirror image examples of the method, tone, and stink of so much contemporary political debate and commentary, both of which depend so heavily and so much and so often on ad hominem insulting bullshit when their case is weak or non existent.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 6:36pm
I finally after many years figured out what it is that turns me off to chatting with you: you have an amazing sense of entitlement that any discussion must be framed to address your concerns and your concerns only. Or you express outrage, total outrage (and here you didn't even start the thread, but you demand I talk about what you want to debate.) As if this is a debate match with a umpire and going outside the frame is a demerit point. You have zero interest in the serendipity of interacting with others - what they call socializing - and thereby learning totally different frames of reference.
Furthermore, I started this thread to keep up with the POLITICAL MANEUVERS and gyrations of GOP players, not to comment on what I think their rightness or wrongness is (as that would just be the useless opinion of yet another anonymous person on the internet). Within that frame the co-option by Trump of traditionally lefty memes is a major news point. Introducing traditional lefty memes that have been discussed a gazillion times before: not so much. Now don't get me wrong, as I have no objection to anyone offering the serendipity of hijacking in another direction, getting all in a outraged huff that someone won't play that game with you is taking it a bit too far. Rather, you should be glad that someone recognized and remembered your comment, however they do it. But you're not at all happy with that, with you, it's: think my way or the highway. So I have usually taken the highway. This time I didn't . My bad. Pretend I ignored you
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 7:17pm
PP doesn't twist 50 years back to commemorate Cointelpro because Kiriakou and our eminent grise Noam Chomsky say to. A program that ended 50+ years ago. We're too retarded to bipartisanly figure out what happened the last 2-3 years when Trump tried to extort Ukraine's leader or Trump led a mob of insurrectionists' to the Capitol or Trump stole a bunch of highly classified materiál and maybe was selling it out of his Florida resort or using it for some nefarious means with our enemies, but Lulu always head in the clouds think we'll kumbaya our way into deciphering some anachronistic 60s thing (hey, did y'all know MLK was surveilled in the 60's? Hard to believe, but ayup...) vs the problems we have now.
Am i an "FBI apologizer" when i say the FBI might be cleaned up some but we still need them and shouldn't defund them? Is that not an "ad hominem" to call me that? I do recall in my earlier years being outraged about J. Edgar Hoover's machinations and misdeeds - must that fury remain after he's been dead a half century and i have Bill Barr who shut down many Trump investigations permanently and a toilet seat salesman who was horrid-like until Barr showed up as head of DoJ to be alarmed about? Am i more alarmed currently that the Republicans on the Intelligence Committee no longer think releasing dangerous intelligence to our enemies or the general public something illegal, worth condemning? And we haven't even touched on Douma... God forbid we discuss the "action" in Ukraine as launched by that diplomat Putin what was humanitarianly and foresightedly counterbalancing the evil pressures of the US outside our borders
[my bad, i didn't watch the video from the guy with lots of license plates on his wall. But yes, i might disagree with confiscating safety deposit boxes depending on the circumstances, while i can still cheer the FBI confiscating top secret material Trump stole 18 months ago amazing, eh?...]
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 1:11am
Tho maybe PP's wrong, FBI shouldn't be sneaking around all disguised...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 4:40am
FBI brought charges on George Floyd protesters just exercising their free speech and open carry rights...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 4:46am
Important point re: politicizing crimes -
from Mar-a-Lago search warrant released, reveals FBI seized top-secret classified documents by KATHRYN WATSON UPDATED ON: AUGUST 12, 2022 / 4:37 PM / CBS NEWS
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 5:59pm
hmmm, very interesting -
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 1:41am
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 12:51pm
end quote "none of it is ok, none of it" (he includes for example, threats against the Supreme court)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 1:03pm
safety and law and order but only for the audiences of club-approved activities!
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 6:30am
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 3:18am