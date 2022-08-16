Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
FBI arrests former Rep. T.J. Cox on dozens of fraud chargesBy artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 6:33pm |
So much for the politically-motivated persecution meme.
By Anthony Adragna & Jeremy B. White @ Politico.com, Aug. 16
The FBI arrested former one-term Democratic Rep. T.J. Cox on dozens of charges related to financial fraud, according to public records with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest took place around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Fresno, Calif., according to the records. A statement from the Justice Department said the former congressman was charged with “15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud.[....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 9:39pm
They also investigated and had arrested this incel making violent threats against the pro-Trump Turning Point USA Student Action Summit
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 1:33pm
While calling out right-wing media for spinning that the FBI is only going after allegedly corrupt Republicans, Dan Abrams also calls out MSNBC and CNN for not covering the 3 other recent cases of allegedly corrupt major Dems bsides Cox. He also basically says while he is overall supportive of local and federal law enforcement, they don't get any mulligans from him either. IF ONLY WE HAD MORE LIKE HIM -
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 5:22pm