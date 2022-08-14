@ Axios.com/Sneak Peek newsletter, Aug. 14

A new Pew Research Center poll finds that more Americans hold negative views of both major parties — a record high in the survey's history.

Over a quarter of respondents (27%) say they view both the Republican and Democratic parties unfavorably. That's up from a mere 6% who disliked both parties in 1994, and up from 18% in 2018.

Why it matters: Partisan voters are increasingly nominating extreme candidates in primaries. But those candidates end up struggling when facing the wider electorate. It's a lesson that the party that effectively appeals to the silent middle will end up winning elections.

Americans ages 18-29 are most likely to hold unfavorable views of both parties. A 37% plurality don't like either party — a larger share than those who identify as Democrats (34%) or Republicans (21%).