Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
What Are the Real Warning Signs of a Mass Shooting?By artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 1:21pm |
While some mass shootings are committed by people with diagnosed mental illnesses, a life crisis is a better predictor of violence, researchers say.
By Shaila Dewan @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 22
[....] Blaming mass murder on mental illness is a time-honored impulse, used by law enforcement and politicians alike.[....] Such explanations satisfy a deep longing to understand the incomprehensible. And they appeal to common sense — how could a person who kills indiscriminately be in their right mind?
Yet America’s mass killers fit no single profile and certainly no pattern of insanity — many, if not most, had never been diagnosed with a serious psychiatric disorder. Background checks can prevent someone with a diagnosis of mental illness from acquiring a gun, but psychologists say there is a wide divide between a clinical diagnosis and the type of emotional disturbance that precedes many mass killings.
The real problem, those experts say, is that mental illness is not a useful means to predict violence. About half of all Americans will experience mental health issues at some point in their lives, and the vast majority of people with mental illness do not kill.
“Do you or do you not have a mental health diagnosis?” said Jillian Peterson, a co-founder of the Violence Project, a research center that has compiled a database of mass shootings from 1966 on and studied perpetrators in depth. “In many cases, it doesn’t really matter. It’s not the main driver.”[....]
- Add new comment
- 4891 reads
Comments
Meanwhile -
this, slomo mass shooting. 350 dead, many more permanently injured, over just 8 months
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 1:29pm
Hello, from the NYT article:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 1:37pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 11:33pm
Black female assassin (with glasses yet) in midtown Atlanta this afternoon !?!? Very strange developing...
Live | 2 dead, 1 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting; Suspect in custody
APD said the suspect was captured at the airport. @ 11alive.com
Author: Donesha Aldridge (11Alive), Published: 2:45 PM EDT August 22, 2022, Updated: 5:46 PM EDT August 22, 2022
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 6:37pm
Atlanta followup. The dead victims are white guys she was suing;
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 12:12pm
an example:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 11:42pm
Sounds like old 'liberal got mugged' stories (read a few paragraphs,then got paywalled)
Still stresses that with the shortage of cops and a lack of will to punish, all kinds of anti-theft technology is basically of little use. You really do have to have the "fear" component, as all people do not have "thou shalt not steal" morals.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 2:15pm
The man being beaten by Arkansas police in the viral video is a young white guy of hale and hearty build
he physically attacked one of the cops before they attacked him and the issue of mental illness has been raised
there are many cynical comments on Twitter, like these
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 12:28pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 1:26am
^ story has lots of really good comments and some interesting discussion, mostly real people discussing local problems without injecting national politics into it
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 1:49am
But how to treat ppl while handling crime remains an unsolved issue.
After the Sandra Bland stop in broad daylight, it's understandable why this woman would handle things this way. Does the cop care?
Do black pipple water flowers?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 3:19am
Will military lead the way?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 3:33pm
Yup:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 11:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 6:47pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 11:04pm
sicko violent underclass culture:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/28/2022 - 5:16pm
spoiler: it's the same old suicidal mentally ill garbage
He had a decent job, which he didn't like, that enabled him to buy the guns, and yes he did the waiting period on the purchases. Being mentally ill is not the same thing as waxing and waning emotions fueling most gun violence. Hence, plans for a shooting event actually are not at all affected by having to wait to get purchased weapons.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 2:11am
I did not select "grocer" or counterhelp" or "checkout worker" on my bingo card as the world's most dangerous profession...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 11:46am
A variant of what you said. He survived 20 years in the army. And then:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 10:58am
So Biden FINALLY did a Sister Souljah moment against the "Defund" types (like "The Squad", for one example) as well as the GOP in his speech in PA.
Meanwhile there are still lots of elements of our judicial system in blue cities who haven't gotten the memo that can be played like a violin as "what liberals will actually do" -
...One police officer with two decades on the job bashed Wang’s decision, dubbing him, “Judge Letemgo.”
“You really think he’s going to come back to New York for his gun case?” the cop said....
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 2:47am