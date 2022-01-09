Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
59% of Americans worry student loan forgiveness will make inflation worse, CNBC survey finds
KEY POINTS
- A CNBC/Momentive poll finds Americans worry that debt forgiveness could have unintended consequences.
- Some borrowers say they would not change their spending habits if their college debt — or a portion of it — is canceled.
- Respondents were mixed on whether student loan debt should be forgiven....
URL:
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/22/americans-are-concerned-student-loan-forgiveness-will-worsen-inflation.html
Comments
I noticed a lot of liberal woke socialist types on Twitter expressing the opinion the 59% thinking this are stupid about economics and don't know what they need.
And then I saw this actual liberal economist say this:
(It's amazing how often I see woke types unashamedly express elite disdain for the intelligence of the majority of their fellow citizens, as if they don't realize how anti-democratic their statements are. It's like they'd be happy with poll testing.)
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 12:55am
Correction: ppl show disdain and elitism on the internet, whatever their beliefs.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 3:28am
retweeted by Black Lives Matter, currently at the top of their feed:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 11:29am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 12:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 2:53pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 1:48pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 2:00pm
Some ppl be pissed
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 2:24pm
Now there's a guy who really know wassup!
I'd vote for him, for sure. Talking just like that, too.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 3:01pm
I like this guy too
edit to add this new tweet I just saw; he looks damn good at delusional narrative busting
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 3:30pm
House Judiciary GOP
must point out this excellent retort to them:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 2:08pm
Biden points to a different approach to that retort:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 3:51pm
video:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 4:14pm
great tweeted clip of a graph illustration from WaPo which goes a long way to explain and understand what Biden's plan targets:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 3:40pm
oy the White House has unleashed an extremely savvy social media person, like out of nowhere they're playing rough - The White House Twitter account has Quote Tweeted politicians who are critical of the student-loan forgiveness plan with information on how much in PPP loans they each have had forgiven.Link goes to Twitter trending examples
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 8:00pm
Biden on a roll, see thread of clips:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 10:03pm
p.s. Seth Abramson & Wajahat Ali like what they are seeing & hearing
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 10:07pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 1:27am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 10:44pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 1:29am
Tyler Stewart
Or a farmer without a degree. My cousin and uncle are very smart and great farmers. Mix that with my aunt's intelligence for the business side and they're doing very well. No degrees.
Dave
I used to teach at a large state university. (Engineering). At research symposiums I was amazed by the research being done in Ag subjects. Well over my head, but I could get enough to realize why the research was vitally important. Mix of undergrads, grad students
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 1:43am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 3:09pm
to go off on the farm topic for a minute, I was so shocked by the elite urban liberal cluelessness ot this tweet by Adam Kotsko that I saved it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 3:07pm
Sam Kennison "you live in a fucking desert - MOVE!!!" nostalgia tour.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 3:19pm
During the Progressive era, college was inexpensive but nowhere near as many people went.
by Orion on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 3:19pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 9:58pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 9:57pm