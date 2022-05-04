Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
What's going on in Russia? (Ongoing Thread) - Part IIBy artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 5:55pm |
EVERYONE: FEEL FREE TO USE. Part I is here, Feb. 28 thru March 24
Exclusive: Inside a rare US meeting with a Russian general in Moscow. By Barbara Starr and Jeremy Herb, CNN, Updated 1:16 AM ET, March 24
(CNN) A rare face-to-face meeting between Russian and US military officials last week led to an "outburst" of emotion from a normally stoic Russian general, a "revealing moment" that the Americans present believe hinted at larger morale problems in Russia's military, according to a closely held US military readout of what transpired.
The readout, which was reviewed by CNN, describes the perspective of the two defense attachés who attended and their own impressions of what they saw and heard [....]
The meeting, held at the Russian ministry of defense in Moscow, is a rare instance of Russian and American defense officials sitting down in person since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The readout describes the meeting as tense, with visible signs of stress on the Russian side [....]
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/24/2022 - 10:55pm
Cold war echoes as African leaders resist criticising Putin’s war https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/28/cold-war-echoes-african-leaders-resist-criticising-putins-war-ukraine
by Orion on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:09am
by artappraiser on Fri, 03/25/2022 - 3:49pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 12:33am
Vanity Fair scolding people for believing longtime Vanity Fare.
It's all Cinderella, ain't it? (or "Zolushka", depending)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 7:16am
(found retweeted by Conrad Hackett, Senior Demographer at Pew Research)
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 12:38am
too hot not to share even if it is agitprop:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 3:19am
End of Putin? https://youtu.be/3qgz8g7-yzo
by Orion on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 5:26am
if you sometimes despair over the nuts we have in Congress that pander to nuts, here's a reminder that it can always be worse - a Russian M.P. to the right of Putin:
by artappraiser on Sat, 03/26/2022 - 6:31pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 1:58am
regarding those threats against NATO:
by artappraiser on Mon, 03/28/2022 - 10:04pm
PAYWALL can't access, still think it was worth sharing the tweets if the story develops further with other outlets
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:58am
Bellingcat & BBC:
See whole thread here
and
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 1:41am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 2:34am
NATO allies split on whether to talk to Putin:
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 4:26am
by artappraiser on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 7:37am
Wow, not all Russians think alike- what insight.
"Many" is quite the weasel word, esp when we look at communicating & transforming. Many Russians are westward looking, but i can't estimate what %.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 8:32am
LETTER FROM FINLAND: What I Heard From Passengers on the Last Train Out of Russia
For a month after the invasion of Ukraine, the high-speed Allegro train carried disaffected Russians to Helsinki. On Sunday, that final rail connection to Europe was severed.
By WILLIAM DOYLE @ Politco Magazine, 03/29/2022 12:30 PM EDT
William Doyle is a writer and producer who lives part-time in Helsinki.
by artappraiser on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 1:43pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 4:05pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 10:17pm
Silence around Brittney Griner's Russia detainment is deafening, and likely intentional
Anything publicly shared about the WNBA All-Star could be used against her in Russia, according to an expert.
https://twitter.com/i/events/1509529975971475461
more at the twitter events link
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 1:28am
paywalled but you get the gist from the summary at the bottom of the tweet, and this is why he wants to be paid in rubles for oil or gas
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 1:49am
"Kazakhstan is truly blazing a new trail here." Not willing to follow crazy dictator off cliff again!
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 1:47am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 2:59am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 2:33pm
Is Germany complicit in Putin's war in Ukraine? https://youtu.be/omoyumTFvuE
by Orion on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 5:29pm
Putin's little German idiots article is pretty accurate. I was also too naive trusting Merkel and how she was handling Putin, energy, etc. Shutting down German nuclear gave Putin a huge lever over Europe as well, but the appeasing attitude gave Russians the opening much earlier.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/02/2022 - 11:50pm
more Germany bashing, FWIW
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 8:25pm
now there's Angela bashing too:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 1:32pm
Note I'm not bashing her - for one her leadership may have held, Russia might have moved sooner, etc. I was skeptical about shutting down nuclear, but Germany's been antinukes for decades - not just politicians. Politics is complex, even with Angie.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 4:10pm
Holy smoke and fire!!! Popes usually don't say such things!
Pope lashes out at ‘potentate’ Putin over ‘anachronistic claims’ on Ukraine
‘Icy winds of war … bring only death, destruction and hatred in their wake,’ Pope Francis says.
BY LAURENZ GEHRKE @ Politico.com, April 2, 2022
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 2:07am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/03/2022 - 4:18am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 9:54pm
coincidentally, I see Joe Walsh is on a similar meme:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 10:03pm
I saw that post too.
I already knew that Jonah Goldberg had moved on but I was watching News Nation and saw that George Will had taken on a sort of constructive criticism consultant role for a progressive news host.
Meanwhile, what's left of conservatism is a bunch of people who clearly have some sort of financial connection role with Russia. It's strange how we ended up getting here - Russia is actually a declining country with a pathetic economy - but here we are.
by Orion on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:03am
Interesting to have your input on it. In the end, can't help but think about how one man, Trump, destroyed the whole setup the conservatives had going for them. The minute he decided to enter the GOP primary, he started to steal all their culture wars memes and run with them, while at the same time wouldn't follow the conservative establishment rules. And he stole a crucial 1/3 of the electorate doing that, including right wing Christians. Lesson, from Putin too: don't underestimate how many people just hate the culture of "the liberal western elite"? They drop all other beliefs to go with someone doing a good job of bashing that demographic?
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 5:05pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:21pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:50pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:55pm
There's a 10-tweet Thread by Alexey Navalny himself (or someone representing him?) on the latest news on Russian tv,
the thread is in Russian, you have to click on each tweet individually to get a translation link, here's the first
translated from this:
If you're interested you can do the rest of the translations yourself
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 11:59pm
Estonia Expels a Colorful Russian Diplomat
Envoy Sergey Nalobin, who was previously asked to leave the UK, had ties to the FSB
by two Estonian investigative journalists @ New Lines Magazine, April 6
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/06/2022 - 7:16pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 12:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 12:41am
Anonymous hacks Kremlin
Glad they seem to be on our side
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 12:43am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 2:30am
thanks, made me look for other things they may be up to
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 2:26am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 3:45am
firewalled, but from the intro, sounds like the Germans have war crimes evidence:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 3:56am
Try google translate with this one:
https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article238035659/Ukraine-Krieg-im-Li...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 8:23am
a Der Spiegel editor has now put up a paywall-free English version:
note that's part of a thread in which he summarizes/analyzes the main points if you're interested
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 4:45pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/07/2022 - 3:41pm
Boris to Vlad: you thought Brexit meant we liked you?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 7:32pm
And Boris parting with Russian in Milan multiple times?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 1:11am
admit it could be this tho:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 11:39am
another pic, team Boris with team Zelenskyy:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 12:26pm
just the winningest Special Operation ever!
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/08/2022 - 7:30pm
more on the winning plan!
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 12:23pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/09/2022 - 7:37pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 1:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 2:03pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 2:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 3:47pm
Behind every successful man is a good woman.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 4:38pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/11/2022 - 8:12pm
It's happening, the more Putin digs in, the bigger his failing:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 3:13am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 4:38pm
Putin primer
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 5:30am
^ I cannot recommend Galeev's threads on Russian society & government enough. I've read several of them now, they are like taking a "Russia 101" course in college, complete with slides. To the point where I wonder why he does such work for free on Twitter. They are often super-interesting, this one was actually a little drier than most...
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 1:52pm
It gave me details i was sorely lacking, so not dry for me. Now i understand how a printer repairman can become a billionaire oligarch.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 3:24pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 5:55pm
tweet from Kara-Murza's wife (found retweeted by Francis Fukuyama):
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 8:24pm
Kasparov:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 11:54pm
The Moscow Times reports that Poland's report does not use the word assassination BUT you know -
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 8:28pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/12/2022 - 8:34pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 12:05am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 7:30pm
Living on $30/month in ice cold regions is prolly not happening in the US, is in various Russian oblasts (money figures slightly off, but the "both sides" is inaccurate, and we don't have forced or coerced conscription in the US).
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/13/2022 - 11:25pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/14/2022 - 4:52am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/15/2022 - 6:32am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/16/2022 - 1:00am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/16/2022 - 1:09am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/16/2022 - 2:16am
Greyzone abroad - where's Lulu?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/16/2022 - 8:07am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/17/2022 - 2:51am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/17/2022 - 2:58am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 3:37pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/19/2022 - 5:17pm
So Pootie's going all out with delusions of grandeur, gonna start a whole new world, don't need any of you other fuckers, sort of a Russian version of Wakanda, or new human settlement on Mars....?
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 12:43am
Aka "shooting oneself in the dick" (and yes, it feels like a move only a male could make)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 2:01am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 3:58am
Conservative analysis of Putin:
From what I have read this is off the mark. Putin was put in place by a system and that system appears to have kept him in place for as long as it has. His poor decision making may also represent fear, much as Stalin lived in fear during his declining years.
by Orion on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 12:05pm
Nothing demonstrates more how much the world has changed over the past 20 years than that George Galloway is somehow now on the right.
It reminds me of something Christopher Hitchens once said - they're not anti-war. They are pro-war for the other side. Guess who is writing him a check these days:
Of course!
by Orion on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 1:09pm
Kafka in full bloom:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 2:50pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 7:26pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 9:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 11:37pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/21/2022 - 11:22pm
Search for "fantasy"
http://xpae.ru/en/peremoga-chto-eto-takoe-opredelenie-znachenie-perevod-...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:17am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 12:35pm
Ukraine war: The Russia I knew no longer exists - Steve Rosenberg by Steve Rosenberg Russia Editor @ BBC NEWS Published 7 hours ago
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:18pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 1:51pm
Rumors circulating that Putin has Parkinson's: https://www.newsweek.com/vladimir-putin-health-speculation-meeting-video...
by Orion on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 6:17pm
Quoting Louise Mensch is pretty pathetic.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/22/2022 - 8:37pm
I hear Victim Olympics as well.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 11:01pm
and then there's
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/23/2022 - 11:05pm
pretty interesting Galeev thread, I quote his conclusion, go to Twitter for the rest:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 9:03pm
Amazing. From start:
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 4:45am
large fire at oil depot in Bryansk:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 12:14am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 3:08am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 2:15pm
("Signature Unclear" apparently an internet figure and a TV show/character?)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 5:18pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/25/2022 - 11:41pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 5:13pm
translates as How he is at work. How it is at private parties.
and this one is "In the Name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit"
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 6:25pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/27/2022 -
New development!!! Russia and Belarus form new USSR, call on former satellite states to join: https://www.newsweek.com/russia-belarus-form-new-ussr-call-ex-soviet-nat...
by Orion on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 6:03am
don't mind me but just want a cross-link here to your entire news thread on that theme
http://dagblog.com/link/cuba-adopts-russian-narrative-ukraine-war-35321
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 1:06pm
Comrade, get on board the tractor, we're going back to the USSR. https://i.stuff.co.nz/opinion/128490744/comrade-get-onboard-the-tractor-...
by Orion on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 2:41am
reference https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Boris_Nemtsov
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 2:09pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 5:29am
I like to preface this by vouching that Tom Ricks has been around the block some and more on military issues, especially from brass and their bullshit, not very likely to fall for inaccurate reporting:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 9:56am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 3:14am
Still hard to cheer burning books - hope they were beyond the pale propaganda.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 5:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 12:50pm
The War in Ukraine, as Seen on Russian TV
@ NYTimes.com May 6, 2022
....The New York Times reviewed more than 50 hours of television footage to show how the war was being presented to Russians through the country’s news media....
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 4:28pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 6:52pm
Assad be shitting bricks
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 7:55am
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/09/politics/linda-thomas-greenfield-vladimir...
by Orion on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 7:29pm
but lots of his people are still nuts:
(admittedly, we have similar problems!)
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 8:52pm
Z goose stepping:
by Orion on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 1:05am
Russians accused of raping men, women and children - https://youtu.be/OmWMBtjBf24
by Orion on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 2:23am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 7:30pm
UFO magazine loves Putin: https://www.newdawnmagazine.com/product/new-dawn-special-issue-vol-16-no-2
by Orion on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 7:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 6:59pm
^ wow. and you know, I came to post this on the Ukraine war thread, but on 2nd thought it fits right here, it sort of symbolizes almost everything he said!
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 7:15pm
Oops, candour shut down
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 6:32pm
incredible!
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 3:38pm
Kholkhoz collective porn - but with more attractive & healthier bustier women!
And Nureyev in space! and flags, lots of big flags!
Kolkhoz - Wikipedia
Tovarischi - chleb, zemya, mir! (comrades - bread, land, peace!)
Even the old hens are with you, Vova!
Meanwhile, a new Simonyan (RT) appears as the warhawk on state TV:
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:07am
Reliving glory of Korean War years -
Make Russia Great Again from 70 years ago -
before that usurper Kruschev screwed things up.
Yes, missiles coming to West Europe - we'll take on
the capitalist lapdogs where they live...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:17am
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 12:47pm
Russia threatens to retaliate against Lithuania, a NATO member, over restrictions on shipments to Kaliningrad.
@ NYTimes.com, June 20
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 5:26pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/21/2022 - 6:52am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 3:13pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/21/2022 - 5:44am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/23/2022 - 5:08pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 6:40am
clearly there's a massive western social media propaganda campaign going on today against "PUTLER"
by artappraiser on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 7:11pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 12:15am
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 2:13am
Biden:
Just the facts! I like that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 7:31pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 9:38pm
re: Brittney Grener in court today:
She also retweeted this video
more detail at her feed
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 6:21pm
Moscow councillor jailed for seven years after criticising Ukraine war
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 8:21am
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 9:32am
Thread retweeted by Fukuyama:
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 9:39am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 4:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 3:32pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 1:45am
Explained: America’s CAATSA law and the waiver that the US House has passed for India
CAATSA, which was signed into a federal law in 2017, allows the United States to punish countries that carry out 'significant transactions with Iran, North Korea and Russia'. India's purchase of the S-400 defence system from Russia had raised fears that it would be sanctioned under this legislation
FP ExplainersJuly 15, 2022 13:45:56 IST
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 5:14am
by artappraiser on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 3:25pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 2:55am
PowerPoint
https://yale.box.com/s/7f6agg5ezscj234kahx35lil04udqgeo
Still, I'm not sure I want the Russian economy to collapse - i want the government and Russian imperialism to collapse
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 3:16am
The notorious Viktor Bout!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viktor_Bout
edit to add: here's the CNN link
by artappraiser on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 4:59pm
doh
by artappraiser on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 1:06am
Nasty dumbfucks - 2 mins on the internetz and everyone feels it's ok to blather out their stupid ignorant baseless opinions and judge people, including a poor girl caught up in a Russian mess for 5 fucking months. Do i fucking know there's no Miranda anywhere else? Fuck no. Do i assume there is? Fuck no. Do i assume there isn't? Fuck no. Do i throw slurs against a young woman/professional athlete just because Reuters put out a stupid fucking context-free blurb being too lazy to post a real story re: her court appearance? Fuck no. So after a thread of people piling on, including some nasty sexist or racist comments, someone helpfully posts:
Well fuck me, maybe Russia has some laws on the books - who knew? (perhaps Navalny & Pussy Riot, that's who. Maybe anyone who's lived in a communist or totalitarian system who knows how laws are twisted and bent as much as non-existent). Will it stop the shit posters? Hardly. Stupid is as stupid does, said the great Forrest Gump.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 12:47pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 9:42pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 5:17pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 12:47am
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 1:15pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 3:13pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 5:18pm
!!!!!!
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 1:17am
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 1:44am
see everything he tweeted inbetweeten the above and the below
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 5:09pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 12:50pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 2:04pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 3:45pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 9:55pm
The old window thing!
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 9:25am
Indeed it is getting old. Imagine a bonesawing ever 4-6 months...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 1:01pm
Kompromat thread:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 9:35am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 8:08pm
(may be a repost)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 2:16am
From the link: Russia’s war against Ukraine has demonstrated that all speculations on the end of the tank era have been somewhat premature.
This is only true because Ukraine doesn't have planes and Russia isn't using their's. American air power would have wiped out 90% of those Russian tanks in long straight lines on the roads to Kyiv like the dragons in GoT
by ocean-kat on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 3:02am
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 12:25am