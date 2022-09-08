Kenyans head to the polls on Tuesday to elect their fifth president since independence. The election pitches Vice President William Ruto against opposition leader Raila Odinga. DW looks at what's at stake.

Kenya will not only be electing a new president on August 9, but also a new parliament and county governors.

But most eyes have been firmly set on the fiercely contested presidential race, which has featured astounding shifts of alliances, a first for women and even a front-runner crying in public [....]