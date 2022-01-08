Previous 5-month long thread here:

New charges may signal a more expansive effort to weed out Russian sockpuppet orgs for influencing elections & public opinion, right and left. ["failure to register as a foreign agent"]

13 Russians charged by Mueller in absentia 4 years ago, but this one seems to point higher up the RU food chain plus charges Americans as well.

The presence of investigation in Tampa (thoselcharging Black Hammer ATL as well) instead of SDNY may also signal a broader effort or different regional approach (good morning, Mr. DeSantis - nice hotbed of dissent you got there, would be a shame to see it go belly up)

Anyway, the ties to the more senior Russian Official may be why the candidacy is included.



Among other reasons.



This is the one place where this indictment is NOT about FSB1, but instead RO and FSB2. pic.twitter.com/prsXnX8OHE — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 29, 2022

