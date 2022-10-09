By Kevin Krause @ Dallas Morning News, Sept. 9

[....] Sovereign citizen ideology dates back to the 1970s when it was first dreamed up by white supremacists intent on defying the nation’s laws. And it doesn’t appear to be slowing down. In this era of rampant conspiracy mongering, sovereign citizens once dismissed as fringe actors have found a growing audience [....]

“We’re in a strange period where you’re seeing a lot of crossover with some of these extreme ideologies,” said Freddy Cruz, a research analyst with the Southern Poverty Law Center who specializes in anti-government extremism. “You have people becoming more and more radicalized.”

Now, Black Americans like [Jonathan] Reynolds are increasingly adopting sovereign principles to air grievances against the government and law enforcement. The Anti-Defamation League reports the movement’s biggest gains have occurred among Black Americans, some of whom identify as Moorish sovereign citizens, or Moors, who insist they were America’s first inhabitants.

Cruz said the movement’s tenets provide “simple solutions to harsh realities.” [....] But it’s also “sucking people into this world of conspiracy theories and falsehoods,” he said. Groups that track extremism, such as the ADL and SPLC, say they have noticed an increase in sovereign citizen activity. Estimates put their numbers between 300,000 and 500,000. But the movement has no leadership hierarchy or organizational structure, and official statistics are unavailable and possibly unattainable.

The Department of Homeland Security referred questions about sovereign citizens to the FBI. The FBI said in a written statement that it does not track adherents or open investigations “based solely on protected First Amendment activity.” “We focus on individuals who commit or intend to commit violence and criminal activity that constitutes a federal crime or poses a threat to national security,” the statement said. “We do not investigate ideology. The FBI investigates only when someone crosses the line from expressing beliefs to violating federal law.” [....]