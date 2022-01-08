Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[Trump/Russia/GOPgate] sock puppet org busted
Previous 5-month long thread here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202
New charges may signal a more expansive effort to weed out Russian sockpuppet orgs for influencing elections & public opinion, right and left. ["failure to register as a foreign agent"]
13 Russians charged by Mueller in absentia 4 years ago, but this one seems to point higher up the RU food chain plus charges Americans as well.
The presence of investigation in Tampa (thoselcharging Black Hammer ATL as well) instead of SDNY may also signal a broader effort or different regional approach (good morning, Mr. DeSantis - nice hotbed of dissent you got there, would be a shame to see it go belly up)
Longer thread from Marcy
Previous post Black Hammer:
https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-group-implicated-in-russian-influence-s...
Previous comment Secret Service leads' erased texts:
http://dagblog.com/comment/319253#comment-319253
Trump loses appeal on giving tax filings to Congress from 3 years ago, tho narrowed a bit, will be appealed again higher for sure.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/appeals-court-congress-trump-f...
Trump asks for absolute immunity from all civil lawsuits as Přez:
https://news.yahoo.com/trump-asking-appeals-court-him-053711379.html
3 degrees of
Kevin BaconRoger Stone
Manafort also angling for a pardon during 2020 campaign. Doing what with his Russian friends?
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/paul-manafort-secret-trump-adviser-book_n...
Twitter has made the WaPo Gaetz hot mike story a 'news event'
1 hour ago
Hot mic captured Gaetz assuring Stone of pardon, discussing Mueller redactions
As Roger Stone prepared to stand trial in 2019, complaining he was under pressure from federal prosecutors to incriminate Donald Trump, a close ally of the president repeatedly assured Stone that “the boss” would likely grant him clemency if he were convicted, a recording shows. At an event at a Trump property that October, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) predicted that Stone would be found guilty at his trial in Washington the following month but would not “do a day” in prison. Gaetz was apparently unaware they were being recorded by documentary filmmakers following Stone.
Video via @washingtonpost.....
Mho this is VERY well framed:
He always cared more about 'ratings' than real governing, but has now totally gone over to a fantasy land presidential campaign. For him this is now all about winning the most 'fans' and admirers on the right, not about having the job of president. While the fight about the presidency is currently still useful, he doesn't necessarily need that, he can turn around and use an alternative, like, say, representing the worst case scenario of the Deep State coming after you, the ultimate victim, but he is the one superhero savior who can fight back. It always comes down to 'ratings' for this man, it was never simply about politics.
P.S. consider this: when push comes to shove, he may realize that he really doesn't want the job of president as he once deluded himself that he did. Look at how he despised all those minions who pestered him with actual presidential duties and how he paid no real attention to what his cabinet secretaries were doing, caring only if they reflected well on him. Look at how he spent 1/6, shut up in his dining room, enthralled watching his fans fight for him on the teevee and loathe to deal with it in any real way! Look at him trying to record that video and Ivanka struggling with getting him to use certain words. He is not so much thinking 'coup tactics" all he really cares about is not discouraging the fans from continuing to fight for him. He even uses the famous celeb words to fans "we love you"
Sometimes Seth Abramson surprises with his understanding of pop culture (even tho he usually comes off like Joe Friday on 'Dragnet');
this guy's got the reality
According to internal communications reviewed by Rolling Stone, Trump’s team is “quietly” planning for criminal charges as they wait for the Justice Department to make its move
a reminder that Richard William Painter ...is an American lawyer, professor, and political candidate. From 2005 to 2007 Painter was the chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration. He is the S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota, and since 2016 has served as vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW),[2][3] a government watchdog group.[4]....
But Hillary's emails! Hunter's laptop! Ashley's diary!
is trending "BUT HER EMAILS"
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 4:08pm
Peter Strzok on emails
Peter Strzok @petestrzok
Number of marked classified documents recovered from Donald Trump? More than 300. Number of marked classified documents recovered from Hillary Clinton? Less than 5. https://nytimes.com/2022/08/22/us/politics/trump-classified-documents.html…
Quote Tweet
Peter [email protected] petestrzok Aug 12
also: intent to engage in particular especially criminal conduct
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 5:01pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 1:28am
No need to imagine - Jan6 getting it today.
Trump really did do some really crazy 25th-amendment style stuff in his lame duck period
What impresses me after listening to this is that it got stopped, it didn't happen, we still had a government that worked
but HIS emails!
and here's Liz tweeting the video ad by her dad -
Methinks a good buy because their viewership is an older demographic who will know who he is and like him!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 6:57pm
Managing Editor @LawCrimeNews
nice catch of a quote
As the plaintiff's lawyer noted with Alex Jones, "when you're questioned in direct (his lawyer) you remember everything. When i ask you can't remember anything"
saw that and saw how outraged many people are but one wonders what can be done about it until the Nov. elections are over, you have to know what kinda Senate you'll have and it seems to many that there are already a gazillion investigations going on
I guess the point: if you want him impeached first you got to get out there and work hard for a better Senate situation; for just one example:
Takes 2/3 of Senate to impeach
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 3:33pm
NYPost's Editorial Board coming out as given up on Trump:
concluding line
"Hitler's silence on Kristallnacht is damning"
"Al Capone's silence on the Saturday Night Massacre is damning"
"Manson's silence on the Tate-LaBianca killings is damning"
"It's up to the DoJ to decide if the slaying of Nicole Simpson is a crime, but OJ has proven himself unworthy to lead Buffalo again"
Media leading the horserace indeed - profiles in courage.
Wagner Group? What Wagner Group.
Barrack trial in Sept may open some of this up
https://news.yahoo.com/trump-fundraiser-says-uae-investment-171519453.html
Inside the War Between Trump and His Generals by Susan B. Glasser and Peter Baker -
A.P.
Ken White:
Maggie Haberman:
10,000 retweets in an hour:
edit to add:
Jr.:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:28pm
rats. sinking ship.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 8:01pm
Michael Cohen:
recalling a legal distinction he used ta make for his client?
YUGE. BIGLIEST WARRANT EVER!
she was trying to be fair BUT
"Save America Jesus Fucking Christ?
And at home with 500 of his closest friends?
Good to lighten one's mood; Trae's a funny good ol boy. I especially like the little phrase he slips in there for Trump so you'll have that..
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 9:58pm
Representative Scott Perry says the F.B.I. seized his cellphone.
Luke Broadwater @NYTimes.com,Aug. 9, 2022, 7:50 p.m. ET
OH
what a surprise NOT
The Donald on those who plead the Fifth, May 2018:
OMG - can you say SPIES boys and girls?
Domestic, foreign, or both?
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:34am
PS. To be clear, they already had them:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:49am
OH
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:56am
DOJ moves to unseal warrant that led to FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, AG Garland says
@ Twitter events. Aug. 11
The US Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it is moving forward with unsealing the search warrant and itemized receipt of what was taken from former president Donald Trump’s residence at his Mar-a-Largo Club in Palm Beach, Florida, during an FBI search of the property earlier this week. It was Attorney General Merrick Garland’s first public statement since Monday’s search and the first public acknowledgment that the department is actively investigating Trump’s handling of classified presidential records.
Video via @washingtonpost
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 5:17pm
Josh Marshall:
edit to add new tweet
Their gut says nuke info to Saudis in 2018:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 1:15am
and that works with this, where anything "bad" will have been planted:
Former US President Donald Trump has said he will not oppose the release of the warrant that let FBI agents search his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week.
In a statement, Mr Trump said he was encouraging its "immediate release" - but repeated his claim the search was unnecessary and politically motivated....
BBC, 1 hr. ago
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 2:44am
a little digression, a reminder that on 1/6/21, while basically live blogging on the action on Dagblog, I said something like 'they've been inspired by the BLM defund/abolish protesters." And I got tons of shit from NCD and rmrd that they have nothing to do with each other (both of whom were also supporting the narrative that if they were Black, the evil Capitol Police would shoot them). I got good support from oceankat, who sensibly realized that it was all, both things about RULE OF LAW and society having the forces to support it.
Here you go. You either hate the idea of cops or you don't:
Which side are you on, having rule of law or ditching it for all just politics and identity and interest groups fighting each other to death all the time?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 11:28pm
I always found the Defund movement weird, but still a lot to clean up?
https://theintercept.com/2019/04/25/bronx-120-report-mass-gang-prosecuti...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 12:59am
Ken White retweeted:
and then this
hashtag #TraitorTrump now trending on Twitter; edit to add also #TRE45ON
lots of legal opinions in replies
Lawfare:
Judge Denies Trump Executive’s Request to Dismiss Manhattan Tax Case
Allen H. Weisselberg, who was indicted last summer, and the Trump Organization are scheduled to stand trial in October.
By Jonah E. Bromwich, Ben Protess, William K. Rashbaum and Lola Fadulu @ NYTimes.com, Aug. 12, 2022, 10:38 a.m. ET
That's not "legal advice", it's a PR stunt to paint him a victim it's expected to be disseminated publicly and widely.
ah just a refresher, as one tends to forget all the shit going down at Mar-a-Lago while he was President
'Taste of his own medicine': Plane flies ‘Ha Ha Ha' banner over Trump's Mar-a-Lago home
Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY, Aug. 11-12, 2022
Oh I don'r think so - he usually has a reason, usually a very good reason for his scenarios and interests.
Trump is effing brilliant for what he does. People who lose track of that are simply retarded, no other word for it after 6 years of deception, deflection and getting his own way Master Class.
Trump is effing brilliant for what he does. People who lose track of that are simply retarded
It's not so much that we are simply retarded. It's more that we're not very good at understanding how the simply retarded think.
Hmm, you got me chasing my tail on that one, but good to hear from you.
See if you grok this piece:
https://asimov.fandom.com/wiki/The_Mule
yez. thank you for piping up cause more and more I am going with the simply retarded angle. I was just thinking on that after looking at pictures of him in Helsinki with Putin; Putin got him acting like a chastised little kid. Kim Jong Un and Saudis wrap him around their fingers. Looking at pictures of him with EU leaders, it's like they are mystified by a village fool and don't know how to handle him. He's got an intuitive feel for what's offensive to the "simply retarded" on the culture wars/politically-correct front but it's not like even Lee Atwater level. In the 90's he'd call the gossip columnists in NYC and say he was John Barron with a hot tip, they all knew it was him but would have to pretend they didn't. The balloons of a baby Trump in a diaper resounded for a reason. Rex Tillerson, a quintessential CEO- establishment Republican type who would at the same time understand at least some basic marketing to the masses really pegged it: fucking moron.
The fans are mostly morons who are sick as hell of being talked down to by elites and he knows how to humor them because he is one, there is nothing genius level at his rallies, they are moronic
He maintained rock stable 40-42% approval all through his presidency, and he did get maybe 48% of the vote twice (63m then 74.2m votes). He completely changed the nature of US politics that can't be attributed to anyone else even though he had support (opposition would have and did die) and has held on to much of that change, reversing large swaths of precedent, expected behavior and comportment, the rules of the game l. He completely changed foreign policy and *popular* attitudes towards Russia and Saudi Arabia, to their delight, and has carried a good portion of the population Kon a variety of other journeys betraying previously hard-hepd attitudes - inspiring amazing devotion and steadfastness. He has been revolutionary more than any other president ever. He has been involved with around 4000 court cases, about 2/3 initiated by him, has never been charged with a felony, and then survived 2 impeachment trials. Maybe he's a retard, but he's a very clever and successful retard. Underestimate him at your (and our) own risk. Again, read Foundation and Empire/The Mule.
PS - curious how total vote for top 2 in 2016 was only 129m, 4 years later it was 155.5m - a whopping 20.5% increase. (Total vote 158.4m/136.7m = 1.159, or a 16% increase.)
PPS - somebody got it, 5 years ago - wondering how he's updated it based on subsequent events - tho hasn't really needed to. The Mule is a grotesque clownish self-absorbed figure that no one could take seriously - making him *nearly* invincible (but still highly effective and dangerous).
https://mashable.com/article/foundation-mule
PPPS - he does compare our Jan 6 with Russia's 1991 failed coup
https://mashable.com/article/failed-coup-history
plus hilariously gives us Deathmatch Meditation
https://mashable.com/article/meditation-competition
(yes, that has nothing to do with Trump)
Trump does have his rabid supporters but I wonder how many republicans voted for him thinking, he may be a moron but he's our moron. Everyone I know hates Biden but they still all voted for him. Not me, as I said before. I feel defeated on the political forum. We've lost so much so often. I've lost all hope. I'm retired on a beautiful 10 acres of land with my dogs. I just want to live in peace and bucolic simplicity with my dogs. I've dropped out but I can't help myself from still watching the show.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 6:17am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 3:25am
It's not genius it's just being an alternative to what the Dems have become to 7% since they abandoned Bill Clinton's DNC. approach. They were approving he was better than having a Dem president. They tell the focus groups that "it would be even better if he quit with the Twitter" They don't like the behavior, but they like the results.
Look, Bill Clinton had the 65% approval rating all through his 2nd term.
33% ultra conservative voters have been a given nationally out whole lifetime!
It's no genius to get an extra 7% to get to 40%. Its genius to get 60%
My successful real estate business brother convinced my GenX brother that Trump, tho dumb, is better than the alternative, delivers the results you want. Loves DeSantis,. Both loathe political correctness, always have. New is they won't register as Republicans, they think the liberal media distorts and/or lies and Dems have become too socialist and try to regulate everything. He's the one who loves DeSantis and despises the California government which he sees as having ruined a paradise. Surprise, suprise,old Dagblogger momoe shows up and confirms what he says:DeSantis is liked and does the job.
Bill Maher says he didn't leave the Democratic party, they left him.
Plenty of Hispanic Americans of different subculture prefer a Trump type (or a Mayor Adams type) to an AOC type.
I think a part of your problem in not seeing how easy it is to win over 7% by being anti-liberal, that lies in that you are deluded that Hillary has the same centrist rep as her husband. She does not! To too many she is a shrill version of AOC, "politically correct" and divisive, elitist, not down home, and would let all those tax-and-spend types regulate-to-hell and ruin the economy. Yes it's unfair to her. So fucking what! Life is unfair. I don't get defending her like she's your mother. She was a bad choice politically espec. with Trump out there! Things would have been little different if she had won, with him out there raising his rabble against her! Every day it looks like a bad choice of candidate, It might have actually turned out worse if she was president! A very good chance of that with him out there not having to perform, just criticize
Don't underestimate how much a couple Sister Souljah moments might change Biden's approval rating once inflation dies down. He won the election. The majority just don't trust him yet to right the economy and not pander to the left.
You cannot get that 7% and pander to the left, you just can't. They are fed up. Maher does speak for them. That is not genius. It is simply recognition of how you cannot ally with lefty liberals and win nationally. You have to repudiate them. Yes, it's unfair as the deal with Trump is "wish you would stay off Twitter" while lefties have to be banished, but it is the way it is -nationally the whole is more tolerant of conservative nuts than they are of lefties
Oh give me an effing break - he wiped out the *ENTIRE GOP OPPOSITION* easily. Boom. How many years Jeb Bush & Mario & Ted Cruz sucked cock with doglike groveling to be the possible man of succession, and Trump laid them out in weeks. Wassername, former head of HP, same. For a few days after Jan 6 it looked like Trump's mojo was gone, then BOOM, they're all crawling to him to kiss his ass again. This isn't about the fucking left - it's about a sinister but grossly perversely talented man who's able to spin a spell over people or find out their needs and have them invested in his own obviously flawed personality and late night TV household ads. Trump corrupts *EVERYONE*. He makes everyone complicit, uses them up, discards them, it's so predictable - but few complain. He's still the Big Daddy in the room - De Santis is holding his breath hoping he can unseat him, but when Trump speaks, a million journalists stop what they're doing and start taking dicktation - Trump's dicktation, always spun the way he wants it, those little fine tune details, the "innocent" omissions, etc. He controls the news cycle, they do his bidding. Now he's got half of the nation saying it's ok to keep top secret gov information at home (the laughable name for his resort) to show off to dinner guests or raffle off to whatever secret foreign agents are hanging around the compound to find exactly this kind of stuff. GOP Congress? they're all on board with it. "Maybe Trump declassified all the documents!" they schemingly disingenuously gullibly proclaim. Putin's sent troops into Ukraine, exactly the kind of compromise we were worried with Trump withholding Congressionally mandated arms for Kiev, and yet we might as well be in some Gorby Glasnost period where Russiagate was just a figment of our imagination and Trump was the greatest prez evuh, war economy immigrants energy foreign policy coal makeamericagreatagain. Facts be damned - he knows how to deflect, he knows how to project. It's all good. Trump is GOAT to his followers, who are a lot more than rationally expected. Whatever he does, he's doing it pretty goddamn well - he's still floating in mid-air after walking off the cliff years ago.
One thing the internet has shown us is how many stupid and ignorant people there are in America and just how far gone so many are. I'm not just talking about the real crazies that believe Alex Jones and Qanon. There's also the simple basic shit. I was just reading the NYT article on the focus group from Wyoming about LIz Cheney. One participant said, "I don’t feel like we have a voice because we don’t have as many people as some of the bigger states. And that’s been since I’ve been in high school. I just don’t feel like we have a voice."
I'm like wtf. You have a population of 500 thousand and get two senators and California has nearly 40 million and gets the same two senators. Now we can argue whether that's good or bad, that's subjective. But to claim Wyoming doesn't have a voice when it has a disproportionately larger voice than any other state is just stupid. And I'm just fucking sick at so much stupid out there all the time.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 6:40am
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 3:59pm
Michael Cohen guesses Jared too:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 9:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 5:44pm
This goes with that
Bob Costa thread following up on Bolton on Trump's handling of documents:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 2:05pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 6:20am
A reminder of why we all take what Mary Trump says more seriously than the usual family member of a national politician: he is first and foremost a textbook narcissist and she knows him all her life as well as having a PHD in clinical psychology
The only 'party' he really cares about is Trump.He'll switch any allegiances in a NY minute if he sees it as to his personal benefit. There's no other there there.
ego, a lot of it may simply be ego, liking to brag about using power for its own sake, no matter who or what it destroys or hurts
certainly it's what he did in NYC prior his "Apprentice" years
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 6:54pm
also too -
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 7:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/15/2022 - 5:20pm
good point because: nobody will work with him in the future except the dregs who got nothing to lose:
while it increases the victimization factor for the fans, he certainly can't do what he does alone
Přez power gave him much more ability to cover up, destroy, amanioulate, and take care of those he had doing all these things for him. Certainly Jan 6 et al were huge events with a lot of players enabling. Others were too.
Just another 'Karen' bitching about following the rules?
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 10:34pm
Trump Mar-A-Lago Extortion Files Thread
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 2:10am
Has that look
hah
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 1:41pm
And elsewhere 2 weeks before the attacks:
Must admit I do question faulting them for not taking that seriously, since Pelosi is the constant target of masses of virulent hate on the internet which means squat as far as actionability.
Process, process, process
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 1:06am
Kash Patel declassify weirdness thread
Yeah, dig into the MINDF©️K threads
Weisselberg guilty tea leaves
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 11:18am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 8:24pm
You can't do Franken-style sarcasm on social media, there's too many earnest angry people out there -
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 12:18am
Liz Cheney tweeted Aug. 19:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 11:52pm
David Ignatius on Kash Patel: Meet King Donald’s point man in his Mar-a-Lago fight against the ‘deep state’
Updated August 20, 2022 at 12:38 p.m. ED
There's Trump's stable 40% support in action.
'interesting how he goes for racist accusations only when he can think of no other slur? plus he nonsensically goes after spouses...
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 3:52am
well it's nonsensical because he hired her, and he even protected her from investigation. or is it that other Pres. Trump that did that?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 7:57pm
for the record, from yesterday:
note this little tidbit, from the above, narcissist has to keep the love letters:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 3:54pm
Erasing stuff kind of a trend...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 1:05am
just fyi, the latest whine:
for a distraction, nice Trump imitation
Wow, Jamie Foxx - haven't seen him in forever. Spot on voice.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 1:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 1:03am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 1:55am
"National Guard" trending on Twitter; some examples:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 4:57am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 11:53am
Tony Ornato gonna try to take the story to his grave? (Or does he want to sell it?)
Jim Trusty, one of the lawyers working for Donald Trump on the investigation into his handling of classified documents, 'was hired after Mr. Trump saw him on television,' The New York Times reports....
https://twitter.com/search?q=Trusty&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 11:00pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 11:35pm
Meanwhile Hillary violates decorum
Mary Trump recommends:
That Jan 5 bomber...
And June update summary thread (not the same as earlier 100 tweet thread above)
Anti-immigration crowd duped by obvious undercover immigrant.
Too stupid to walk? Or too greedy to let out of the house? It's a toss-up.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 9:38am
and that's without getting into how "Rothschilds" are usually a go-to natural enemy for Qanon and Alex Jones types for eons, part of the plot, deep state global for decades. But when one decides to grace Mar a Lago, all is not just forgiven, but Trumpies suddenly bow and scrape at the name. The irony is so rich here.
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 10:44pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 8:58am
#ArrestTrump hashtag currently trending on Twitter; I have not checked out what/who is causing that.
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23ArrestTrump&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 12:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 3:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 11:05pm
Super important followup with clarifications - thread
(on original article "It's by @AnnaBower. Sorry I left her out!"
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 1:15am
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 5:09am
Stephens is Author | Retired Managing Editor, Stars & Stripes Navy Vet | You don't get into journalism to find both sides. You get into journalism to find the truth
Trump ordered a nuclear reactor on the moon in his final days as president
@ Raw Story, September 07, 2022
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 4:19pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 11:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 3:40pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 3:43pm
excerpt -
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 12:58pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 2:28am
Keep in mind that EVERYTHING he does is cynically oriented to his narcissism.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 1:27pm
(edit to add: also note it's a thread with more names, if that doesn't display right away)
@tomiahonen
STATUS of Jan 6th Plot Leaders:
===========
Giuliani
Sidney Powell
Flynn
Bannon
Eastman
Meadows
Roger Stone
Don Jr
Ron Johnson
Gym Jordan
Mo Brooks
The Gaetz of Hell
Perry
Gosar
Biggs
Hice
Babin
Harris
Gohmert
Marjorie Traitor Greene
Jenna Ellis
Navarro
Patrick Byrne
My Pillow Guy
Trump
==
The Jan 6th plot of coup d'etat was hatched on 18 Dec 2020
Attended
Donald Trump
Mark Meadows *
FOR COUP
Sidney Powell
General Mike Flynn
Patrick Byrne
(+ Some young lawyer)
Giuliani **
AGAINST COUP
Pat Cipollone *
Eric Herschmann *
Derek Lyons *
* Joined soon
** Joined later
======
On 21 Dec coup d'etat expanded to Congress, guided by John Eastman memo
Attended by:
Trump
Pence *
Meadows
Giuliani
HOUSE GOP:
Mo Brooks
Brian Babin
Andy Biggs
Matt Gaetz
Louie Gohmert
Paul Gosar
Andy Harris
Jody Hice
Gym Jordan
Scott Perry
Marjorie Traitor-Greene
* against
===================Status (24 original organizers)
(Do note "seized phone" can take 6-12 months to crack,
tho some like Rudy had phone seized > a year ago)
1 = Jan 6th Committee has evidence
2 = pleaded 5th to Jan 6th
3 = begged for Presidential pardon
4 = Grand Jury (= criminal) subpoena
5 = FBI seized phone or raided home
6 = arrested
7 = has confessed
Rudy Giuliani 1,2,3,4,5,7
Steve Bannon 1,4,6
Roger Stone 1,2
General Mike Flynn 1,2
Don Jr 1,2,4,7
Mark Meadows 1,3
Sen Ron Johnson 1,3,7
Gym Jordan 1,3
Rep Gosar 1,3
Scott Perry 1,3,5
Mo Brooks 1,3
Rep Biggs 1,3
Rep Babin 1,3
Rep Harris 1,3
The Gaetz of Hell 1,3
Marjorie Traitor-Greene 1,3
Rep Hice 1,3
Navarro 1,6
John Eastman 1,2,3,4,5
Sidney Powell 1,2,5
Jenna Ellis 1,4
Patrick Byrne 1
My Pillow Guy 1,5
Donald Trump 1,2,4,5,7
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 4:26am
How Trump uses Kompromat
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 5:39pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 2:03pm
