By Michael Schnell @ TheHill.com, Sept. 22

[....] The House approved the bill, titled the Invest to Protect Act, in a 360-64 vote. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) sponsored the measure.

All nine Democrats who voted against the bill are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus: Reps. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Mark Pocan (Wis.), Andy Levin (Ill.), Maxine Waters (Calif.) and Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.).

A total of 153 Republicans supported the bill, while 55 voted “no.” House Republican leadership did not whip against any of the four policing and public safety measured brought to the floor on Thursday.

The measure seeks to award federal grants to law enforcement agencies with fewer than 125 officersv which could go towards purchasing body cameras, offering de-escalation training and bolstering recruitment and retention, among other uses.

Bush, a freshman lawmaker, signaled her opposition to the Gottheimer bill Thursday morning: Her spokesperson released a statement outlining the congresswoman’s concerns over a lack of “accountability measures” in the legislation.

That opposition, along with concerns from other members of the progressive “Squad,” put passage of the bill and other policing and public safety measures in jeopardy and delayed debate by roughly three hours. Bush, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Bowman voted against the rule to begin debate on the package of law enforcement bills, and Pressley voted “present.” [....]