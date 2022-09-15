This shows nasty smarts, so much more wilier and pointed than team Abbott or even team Trump, hitting the heart of secluded exclusive liberal elitedom. It's even right where the Obamas have a hoity-toity classy version of Mar a Lago

NEW: DeSantis Sends Two Flights Of Illegal Migrants To Martha’s Vineyard https://t.co/wHM9CAEFrT — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) September 15, 2022

Previous [WHERE'S THE GOP HEADED?] news thread is HERE, Aug. 17 thru Sept. 14.