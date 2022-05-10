Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Once Upon A TimeBy barefooted on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:02pm |
Mister Smith taught me:
Play with your words; let them sing -
Just don't let them go.
So I guess I won't.
Even when I don't know what
The melody is.
But I know the song,
Because he sang it to me
With his deepest breath.
Somehow, the notes meshed ...
Friday's orchestra of one
Heard by everything.
I dared sing along
Because he invited me
No punctuation
When I think of him,
I'm led to thoughts of others
Who, like me, loved him.
Once upon a time.
Comments
Hmm. Yeah, I needed that.
by barefooted on Tue, 03/29/2022 - 12:51pm
just a suggestion: this guy likes to play with words -
https://twitter.com/nonchalantly_
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 12:51pm
Subtense abuse.
pyres @nonchalantly_
Bars have lost their essence; networking for alcoholics
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/25/2022 - 12:58pm
I'm not a Twitterer, so I guess I'm missing out on a few things designated important. Once in awhile I care about that - for specific reasons.
by barefooted on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 12:13pm