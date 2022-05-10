Mister Smith taught me:

Play with your words; let them sing -

Just don't let them go.

So I guess I won't.

Even when I don't know what

The melody is.

But I know the song,

Because he sang it to me

With his deepest breath.

Somehow, the notes meshed ...

Friday's orchestra of one

Heard by everything.

I dared sing along

Because he invited me

No punctuation

When I think of him,

I'm led to thoughts of others

Who, like me, loved him.

Once upon a time.