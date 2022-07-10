Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Democrats' swing-state local news ployBy artappraiser on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 3:38pm |
By Laclan Markay & Thomas Wheatly @ Axios.com, Oct. 6
Writers for a D.C.-based media operation run by prominent Democratic operatives are behind a sprawling network of ostensible local media outlets churning out Democrat-aligned news content in midterm battleground states, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Behind the patina of independent local news, these sites are pumping out content designed to put a sheen of original reporting on partisan messaging.
- It's an increasingly common tactic among political outfits looking to give their team a steady stream of positive content they can then use to boost their own electoral communications.
What's happening: A network of at least 51 locally branded news sites has popped up since last year under names like the Milwaukee Metro Times, the Mecklenburg Herald and the Tri-City Record.
The intrigue: "About Us" pages for each of the sites say they're run by a company called Local Report Inc., which was formed in Florida last year.
- The sites are focused on key swing states with elections in 2021 and 2022: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.
- Each follows a similar template: aggregated local news content and short write-ups about local sports teams and attractions — interspersed with heavily slanted political news aimed at boosting Democratic midterm candidates and attacking Republican opponents.
- Their mastheads indicate involvement by another entity: the American Independent, a Washington-based progressive news outfit.
- Six American Independent writers have each contributed to most or all of the sites in the network, according to an Axios review of bylines on the sites [....]
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 3:44pm
a selection of good comments:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 3:56pm
edit to add, more from Vogel:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 4:03pm