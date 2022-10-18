Oped by Megan McArdle @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 17

Brace yourself, Generation Xers: We may be about to receive some unwanted attention.

I see from a new New York Times poll that those age 45 to 64 — which is to say, mostly us — are far more likely than those in any other age group to support Republicans in the midterms. If that holds up, we should expect to take substantial incoming fire from the more liberal voting cohorts around us. Also expect extensive amateur psychologizing as political analysts get interested in us again.

[....] Almost immediately thereafter, we were forgotten — literally, by commentators who skipped blithely from baby boomers to millennials as if the years between 1964 and 1983 were under papal ban. That was probably inevitable, sandwiched as we were between two larger, more assertive generations that just assumed people ought to pay attention to them. Generation X, used to getting our own damn snacks in an empty home after school, had no such expectation.

[....] everything will change if we become the face of the new GOP. Believe me, people are going to pay attention to us again. So we should probably try to come up with some account for why we would end up particularly interested in the Republican Party, after so many of us cast our first votes for Bill Clinton [....]