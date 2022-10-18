Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Gen X is used to flying under the radar. That’ll end if it goes full GOP.By artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 1:16pm |
Oped by Megan McArdle @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 17
Brace yourself, Generation Xers: We may be about to receive some unwanted attention.
I see from a new New York Times poll that those age 45 to 64 — which is to say, mostly us — are far more likely than those in any other age group to support Republicans in the midterms. If that holds up, we should expect to take substantial incoming fire from the more liberal voting cohorts around us. Also expect extensive amateur psychologizing as political analysts get interested in us again.
[....] Almost immediately thereafter, we were forgotten — literally, by commentators who skipped blithely from baby boomers to millennials as if the years between 1964 and 1983 were under papal ban. That was probably inevitable, sandwiched as we were between two larger, more assertive generations that just assumed people ought to pay attention to them. Generation X, used to getting our own damn snacks in an empty home after school, had no such expectation.
[....] everything will change if we become the face of the new GOP. Believe me, people are going to pay attention to us again. So we should probably try to come up with some account for why we would end up particularly interested in the Republican Party, after so many of us cast our first votes for Bill Clinton [....]
Comments
from her NYTimes poll link Cross-Tabs for October 2022 Times/Siena Poll of Likely Voters, Oct. 17, 2022:
The Republican candidate
Likely voters - 49%
Age 18 - 49 - 40%
Age 30 TO 44 - 41%
Age 45 TO 64 - 59%
Age 65+ - 48%
(also note just below that question there is a question about approval/disapproval of Biden and the numbers for the GenX group are the most disapproving)
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 1:40pm
shoot, after I bothered to type all of that, here is the chart:
note he's got 873 replies so far; she's got a lot more, 2443:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 1:57pm
another GenX er who rose to fame as a blogger has a good point about stressing Social Security & Medicare some more over 1/6, Trump and even abortion -
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 1:50pm
here's one tweet that suggests Yglesias is on the right track:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 2:05pm
topic is trending now on Twitter: "Gen X"
(just like McArdle predicted! many op-eds and analysis articles to follow this herd for the clicks, of course.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 2:01pm
perhaps tangentially related, this Tweet reminded of something that I strongly remember my spouse (who died in 2014) saying,
he said that in the future, people would refer to the period of Clinton's second term as a "golden time". I never forgot that, it really struck me.
(he slowly grew pretty anti-liberal after that, supportive only of 3rd way Dems and Bloomberg types and increasingly supportive of Republicans; after a youth as a RFK type liberal, he very much started to see the Dem party as favoring socialism, high taxes on the wealthy and middle class, anti-capitalism and anti-business, basically punishing any success and supporting failure)
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 2:37pm
interesting takes -
especially this one (I'd like to see him tell this to someone from 'the Greatest Gen", and what he replied when they said "and who is going to pay for that? how are you going to eat?")
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 2:55pm
can't resist adding this one:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:32pm
if only the Dem wonks could get more buzz
Pete could be called an early Millennial and Katie is Gen X
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 6:20pm
Katie is also female, so may focus on the family bit more than most number crunchers. There's no practical dollar value on pre-school - there's daily chaos and life disruption for years.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/19/2022 - 2:32am
There i thought I was unique, and now I'm part of a cohort? Punk lives!
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/19/2022 - 2:27am
Here's an admitted PA split ticket voter - Shapiro & Oz. Clearly doesn't like extremism; hints she doesn't like Trump but weighed the Oz endorsement against Fetterman's shtick which she clearly didn't like. Surely doesn't seem evil nor uneducated to me
Surely she would pass liberal poll testing and other complaints that some liberals have about democracy. It is what it is, democracy.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/20/2022 - 12:23am
amazing what happens when you take party labels off the candidates, voters actually have to think, not just presume
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/20/2022 - 1:00am
