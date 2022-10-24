Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Rishi Sunak will be the UK's next prime minister after winning the Conservative Party contestBy artappraiser on Mon, 10/24/2022 - 6:05pm |
SUMMARY:
- No 10 says Sunak will formally take over as PM tomorrow morning after meeting King Charles, and will give a statement at around 11:35
- That'll follow a final cabinet meeting chaired by outgoing PM Liz Truss at 09:00, and a statement from her at around 10:15
- In a brief address earlier, Sunak warned the country faced "profound economic challenges"
- He will become the UK's first British Asian PM and at 42, the youngest leader in more than two centuries
- Labour has repeated calls for a general election, echoed by the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, and the Green Party
- But, immediately after being selected by Tory MPs, Sunak ruled out an early election and warned his party they had to "unite or die"
- The ex-chancellor, who oversaw the nation's finances during the Covid pandemic, was the only contender to gain enough support from MPs to stand for the job
URL:
https://www.bbc.com/news/live/uk-politics-63327087
- Add new comment
- 575 reads
Comments
dupe replaced by
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/24/2022 - 6:29pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/24/2022 - 6:09pm
you may have to listen more than once to get through the thick working class accent, but it's worth it
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/24/2022 - 10:04pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/24/2022 - 10:16pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 2:29am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 3:02am