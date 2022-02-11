Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
David DePape appears to have gone from far left to far right.By artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 1:39am |
It's more common than you think.
By Katie Dowd @ SFGate.com, Nov. 1
[....] “It seems like it doesn't make any sense, that it’s not possible,” said Mike Rothschild, journalist and author of “The Storm Is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and Conspiracy Theory of Everything.” “One of the things that both far-left and far-right conspiracy theories have in common, and why they mesh so well together, is that they don’t trust experts. Everybody’s out to get you: Big Pharma, the deep state. ... They’re kind of all the same at some point.”
For many people who became radicalized over the past few years, the pandemic was a starting point, an accelerant or both.
“We’re only starting to get a real handle on how lockdown and how the COVID narrative radicalized people, many of whom were not conservative, were not MAGA people, would never have voted for Trump,” Rothschild said. “But they distrusted Bill Gates, 5G internet, vaccines.” [....]
- Add new comment
- 124 reads
Comments
BTW, this part of the story apparently not a conspiracy:
Capitol Police cameras caught break-in at Pelosi home, but no one was watching
The attack on Paul Pelosi has sparked an urgent conversation about lawmaker security amid increased threats
By Aaron C. Davis, Carol D. Leonnig, Marianna Sotomayor and Paul Kane @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 1
The world is not always like the spy novels, go figure.
Guess what else? Is not Nancy Pelosi the ultimate boss of the Capitol police?....
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 1:49am
dupe deleted
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 1:56am
Hmmm, he pled not guilty after which there are very interesting statements to the press by his Public Defender and the D.A.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 1:56am