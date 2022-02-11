It's more common than you think.

By Katie Dowd @ SFGate.com, Nov. 1

[....] “It seems like it doesn't make any sense, that it’s not possible,” said Mike Rothschild, journalist and author of “The Storm Is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and Conspiracy Theory of Everything.” “One of the things that both far-left and far-right conspiracy theories have in common, and why they mesh so well together, is that they don’t trust experts. Everybody’s out to get you: Big Pharma, the deep state. ... They’re kind of all the same at some point.”

For many people who became radicalized over the past few years, the pandemic was a starting point, an accelerant or both.

“We’re only starting to get a real handle on how lockdown and how the COVID narrative radicalized people, many of whom were not conservative, were not MAGA people, would never have voted for Trump,” Rothschild said. “But they distrusted Bill Gates, 5G internet, vaccines.” [....]