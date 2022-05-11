Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Russian-linked disinformation is targeting far-right voters: ReportBy artappraiser on Sat, 11/05/2022 - 12:30pm |
By Sam Sabin @ Axios.com, Nov.4
[....] Graphika found Russia-linked actors are targeting the close Senate and gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York and Ohio by disseminating a series of racist and inflammatory political cartoons [....]
Yes, but: Graphika said the most recent set of political cartoons has "received very low engagement and no organic spread to other platforms."
Catch up quick: The suspected Russia-linked disinformation campaign follows reports of increased pro-China disinformation targeting the U.S. elections as well.
Last week, researchers at Google-owned Mandiant said they had uncovered a pro-China disinformation campaign targeting U.S. voters across social media to dissuade voters from casting their ballots.
- Add new comment
- 104 reads
Comments
"Trolls not have intended effect. Off with trolls' heads"?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/05/2022 - 12:40pm