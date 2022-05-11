By Sam Sabin @ Axios.com, Nov.4

[....] Graphika found Russia-linked actors are targeting the close Senate and gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York and Ohio by disseminating a series of racist and inflammatory political cartoons [....]

Yes, but: Graphika said the most recent set of political cartoons has "received very low engagement and no organic spread to other platforms."

Catch up quick: The suspected Russia-linked disinformation campaign follows reports of increased pro-China disinformation targeting the U.S. elections as well.