Chris Magnus submitted his resignation “effective immediately” to President Joe Biden.

By Daniel Lippman @ Politico.com, Nov. 12

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus has resigned, according to a statement from the White House released Saturday evening.

Magnus had clashed with immigration officials over how to handle an influx of migrants at the southern border, lost the confidence of his bosses and been asked to resign or be fired, POLITICO reported Friday [....]

Magnus was told on Wednesday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that he should either resign or be dismissed, according to three current and one former Department of Homeland Security officials [....]