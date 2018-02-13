Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
What's a Blockchain? The Future of Almost Everything (Eventually)
This Cnet article is one of many on the page itself ... I got to it by originally being interested in Tim Cook's remarks at the Apple shareholder meeting. This was far more interesting, and basically began with:
How does blockchain actually work?
OK, strap yourself in, because this gets a bit hairy.
A good place to start is the name: a blockchain is an ever-growing set of data blocks. Each block records a collection of transactions -- for example, that you now hold the title to the car you bought or that you paid a car dealer to get it.
... as was the piece about using blockchain technology for avoiding "fake food":
The food industry might not leap to mind as a hotbed of fraud, but more and more incidents of foodstuffs being sold as something they aren't have cropped up in recent years. The cases range from the inclusion of cheap ingredients that aren't listed on the package to an item being passed off as something else entirely. Four years ago, Chinese officials arrested more than 900 people for selling "mutton" that was actually rat meat. And just last month, 22 people were hospitalized after drinking whiskey tainted with methanol.
Enjoy!
This strikes me as a particularly important private industry solution to the deregulation that the Trump administration is taking on so many turfs. And not just his - it's likely that as the years go by it will become essential for private companies to safeguard not only their data, but their relationship with consumers.
eta: And we could get more cool stuff along the way! As well as a safer way to do business ...
Think of Blockhead, but played distributed like a massive multiplayer online (MMO) game. Lose 10,000 bucks? The internet eruptz, "Blockhead!!!" Of course you can lose 100k or a million - like in Vegas, happy to have the suckers and dupes take a fall to give it all. Of course blockchaon's not just about cryptocurrency, but most of the suckers are lined up around that booth, a non-problem in search of a worse solution. Wonder if I can sell tulips with it?
^ you told em so!
p.s. except for the number, that's one billion
Yeah smartass me and Peracles thought we had this all figured out months ago when I started getting solicitations galore in my inbox to learn all about the blockchain revolution in Meetups with hors'deouvres and entertainment: just another pyramid scam, this one attached to a glorified ledger system that eats energy like a monster in a post WWII Japanese science fiction movie.
But then, and I haven't informed him yet, I'm breaking it now: I read this Feb. 2 article about Puertopia.Making a Crypto Utopia in Puerto Rico, and in it I read: live in the Caribbean but very close to the mainland with other English speakers around who are weird but more than tolerable, pay really cheap rent, eat cheap good food stay a citizen, but pay zero federal taxes, private electricity and water, private airports being built, libertine attitudes, and I'm going: how am I going to convince them that I adore them and that their ideas are really awesome and they really really need this old lady? Teach me your crypto lingo, dudes! I'll be glad to sit at a computer all day if there's a breeze coming from the open French doors since I already do in a lousy climate. Ain't gonna bad mouth them no more, keeping all options open.
Anything that sounds like a Libertarian Wet Dream makes me wanna head for the border. Thanks, no thanks. I'll stick with stock options, safer.
