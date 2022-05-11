Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Russian-linked disinformation is targeting far-right voters: ReportBy artappraiser on Sat, 11/05/2022 - 12:30pm |
By Sam Sabin @ Axios.com, Nov.4
[....] Graphika found Russia-linked actors are targeting the close Senate and gubernatorial races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, New York and Ohio by disseminating a series of racist and inflammatory political cartoons [....]
Yes, but: Graphika said the most recent set of political cartoons has "received very low engagement and no organic spread to other platforms."
Catch up quick: The suspected Russia-linked disinformation campaign follows reports of increased pro-China disinformation targeting the U.S. elections as well.
Last week, researchers at Google-owned Mandiant said they had uncovered a pro-China disinformation campaign targeting U.S. voters across social media to dissuade voters from casting their ballots.
"Trolls not have intended effect. Off with trolls' heads"?
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/05/2022 - 12:40pm
Back to the troll farm. "Hey you kids - get offa my bridge!"
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/05/2022 - 7:33pm
The young and fresh are the best cannon fodder for the motherland, the old alcoholics with wives and children cost too much to dispose of that way:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 12:11pm
Right wing disinfo is targeting right wing voters - and they're loving it
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 8:22pm
just fyi, just posted an opposing view from a Dem strategist on the election thread
as for Maher I posted the serious interview Zakaria did with him here on my Maher thread
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 10:49pm
prepping the next generation of trolls
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/17/2022 - 1:41am
and the next step:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/17/2022 - 1:49am