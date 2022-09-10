    [Trump/Russia/GOP/Mediagate] Unraveling conspiracies

    By PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 2:02pm |

    Third (or fourth?) in a series of long threads as investigations unfold, now in Mar-a-Lago's stolen docs, Tom Barrack's trial, Maggie's book tour to make herself feel journalistic vs deceptive & opportunistic, waiting for Durham to blow another Trumped -up perjury-only case, and of course watching The Donald face the NY & Georgia AG's along with his other meltdowns.

    Previous threads here:

    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/trumprussiagopgate-sock-puppet-org-buste...

    http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202

    And now Maggie's deflection:

    And Michael + Charlie Flynn's grift

     

    Hillary emails not like Trump docs

    (not mentioned is that Trump saw a year of Hillary email bashing, and still chose to communicate with private, non-preserved PRA emails, and most around him were doing the same and actively deleting records they knew should be preserved)

    Are the FBI and Justice Department treating Donald Trump's handling of classified info differently than they treated Hillary Clinton's?

    Here's why the cases are actually different, based on official records.https://t.co/JEXBDQwIu4

    — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) August 31, 2022

     


    Goodman is -

    Former Special Counsel @DeptofDefense

    Co-editor-in-chief @just_security

    Chaired Professor NYU Law. Former Chaired Professor Harvard Law.

    Co-director @RCLS_NYU


    ETTD:


    Supreme Court rejects Trump request on Mar-a-Lago documents https://t.co/zpqOnWq1Qg pic.twitter.com/OVcinUZzpu

    — Thomas E. Ricks (@tomricks1) October 14, 2022

    sub-heading The one-sentence order amounted to a quick and sharp denial of an emergency request by the former president

    (must say I adore Tom's personal choice of photo illus. to tweet the news, even tho it obliterated the text, it represents the gist well! laugh)


    Back to New York fraud...


    This confirms reporting that Pelosi had warned it would take days to return to the chamber for the vote and Pence insisted on getting back in quickly https://t.co/xSBSOJSuNi

    — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 14, 2022


    Slim Jim Pelosi tells her friend Pence that she's worried about him

    Also too she's hoping to be able to punch Trump in the face:

    She must be quite the mom....


    Declaring bankruptcy?


    More on Tulsi Gabbard:


    pants on fire -

    I am reminded of what a fancy attorney I had to hire once said to me: repeat after me - you knew nothing about this (the last thing you need is to be accused of fraud)...


    Trump said it to a court. Not to a crowd where it doesn't matter. To a court. Where misrepresentation counts.


    The grift keeps on keeping on


    ^ p.s. note Lindsay Graham is included in the lineup!


    just for PP, more Roger Stone grifting from the confab, trying out being a hell-and-brimstone evangelical preacher:


     The grift never stops:


    Jack Shafer listened to the Woodward tapes so we don't have to:

    The Awesome Futility of Interviewing Donald Trump

    Even Bob Woodward can’t get a straight answer out of Trump.

    @ Politico.com, Oct. 25

    excerpt, after he sums up in a list

    [....] The crowning lesson of the Trump era, one that Woodward appears to have gleaned from his reporting, is that only one subject fully engages Trump’s interest, and that is Trump. Having Woodward approach him to serve as his Boswell apparently caused Trump’s ego to go def con 3. Elsewhere on the tapes, Trump refers to Woodward as “a great historian” and “the great Bob Woodward.” Trump appears to have understood from the beginning that the service of his ego might backfire, yet he would still take the risk. In the 14th interview session, Trump says to Woodward, “You’re probably going to screw me. Because, you know, that’s the way it goes. Look, [George W.] Bush sat with you for hours and you screwed him. But the difference was, I ain’t no Bush.” [....]


    stinks to high heaven, doing it anyway


    on Clarence Thomas on Graham:


    NBC News: Hope Hicks is before the Jan. 6 Committee TODAY for a deposition. @MSNBC

    — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 25, 2022

    Top Trump aide Hope Hicks to meet with the House January 6 committee https://t.co/yCVqXTpFkA

    — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 25, 2022


    Maggie as as Trump whisperer

    (Keep everyone just enough distracted)

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2022/10/09/imagine-if-maggie-had-reported-tha...

    #1 most read story at Politico right now & kinda riveting: Judge to consider unsealing Trump grand jury filings

    The Justice Department and attorneys for the former president have until Nov. 15 to respond to media requests to reveal court actions

    By KYLE CHENEY and JOSH GERSTEIN @ Politico.com, updated 10/26/2022 07:26 PM EDT​

    A federal judge is considering whether to unseal secret court documents detailing former President Donald Trump’s effort to prevent former aides from providing testimony to a grand jury investigating efforts to subvert the 2020 election.

    Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Wednesday asked the Justice Department to weigh in on unsealing requests made by two media organizations: POLITICO on Oct. 18 and the New York Times on Oct. 21.

    Howell’s request comes as Trump has been quietly waging — and losing — a court battle in recent weeks to prevent former aides from testifying to the grand jury.

    Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, testified before a grand jury last Thursday just hours after a federal appeals court panel rejected a last-ditch appeal by Trump lawyers seeking to raise executive privilege concerns about the appearance.

    After a rushed series of filings, three D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judges — Karen Henderson, Robert Wilkins and Florence Pan — turned down the emergency stay request at about 7 p.m. on the evening before Short testified, according to a court docket POLITICO reviewed that reflects the closed-door legal battle.

    Trump’s team could have sought relief from the Supreme Court following that rejection, but such an application has yet to be filed in the dispute.

    The appeals court panel’s ruling was the result of a four-month fight that was initiated on June 10 over testimony related to grand jury subpoenas pertaining to the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. That fight began around the same time Short first appeared before federal investigators. But it accelerated rapidly on Sept. 28, when Howell ruled against Trump. The nature of the ruling remains sealed but it pertained to two grand jury subpoenas that Trump had challenged.

    The identity of the recipients of those subpoenas is not clear, though the timing suggests they were connected to testimony from Short and Greg Jacob, Pence’s chief counsel.

    POLITICO moved to unseal Howell’s Sept. 28 ruling and related filings last week. On Wednesday, Howell ordered the Justice Department and Trump attorneys to respond to that motion by Nov. 15. The New York Times filed a similar unsealing motion on Friday.

    The Washington Post first reported on the appeals court ruling, but the identity of the judges who decided the matter and the precise timeline of Trump’s secret battle has not previously been reported. CNN first reported that Jacob, too, was the subject of Howell’s September ruling and Trump is mounting a separate challenge to potential testimony by former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and his then-deputy, Pat Philbin.

    Short was at the courthouse for more than three hours on Oct. 13, but had little to say to reporters as he left. “I got nothing to offer you,” he said. He did not respond to subsequent requests for comment.

    The rejection of Trump’s attempts to block testimony from his former White House aides was just the latest snub handed to him by the federal courts.

    Just a few hours after Short left court, the Supreme Court — without any noted dissent — rebuffed Trump’s first effort to involve the justices in the separate criminal investigation into his storage of White House records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

    That defeat followed other high court rebuffs of Trump dating back to the 2020 election, as well as rulings that cleared the way for local prosecutors in New York to obtain his financial records and for House investigators to get White House records relating to Jan. 6.

    The legal clash around Short’s testimony intensified after Howell issued a sealed ruling against Trump on Sept. 28, court records show.

    Howell’s ruling dismissed attempts by the former president to postpone the hearings while claims of executive privilege were litigated. It came just six days after three of Trump’s attorneys visited the federal courthouse to plead their case. Their exit from the building following their Sept. 22 appearance was captured by photographers camped out outside.

    Howell’s ruling effectively compelled Short to testify. Short had previously appeared for questioning by federal prosecutors in June pursuant to a grand jury subpoena, but he limited his testimony to avoid immediate questions about Trump’s claims of privilege.

    On Oct. 11, two weeks after Howell’s order, Trump sought an emergency stay of her decision from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Henderson, Wilkins and Pan demanded a response of up to 5,200 words to that motion from the Justice Department by 4 p.m. on Oct. 12, an unusually rapid timetable even for emergency motions.

    Henderson was appointed by President George H.W. Bush. Wilkins and Howell are appointees of President Barack Obama. Pan is the D.C. Circuit’s newest judge, appointed by President Joe Biden.

    The appeals court’s docket gives no indication that any judge dissented from the ruling last week. Asked about the matter the following day, a court clerk said the panel’s order on the emergency stay remained under seal.

    All of the parties’ filings before the appeals court panel also remain under seal. Trump’s appeal remains pending, so he could still ask the D.C. Circuit to dive into the legal issues and produce a formal ruling on whether he has a right to block testimony from other White House aides or advisers. He may still take the emergency matter to the Supreme Court to prevent additional witnesses from testifying.

    A spokesperson for Trump declined to comment. The Justice Department also declined to comment.

    The secret legal battle appears similar to one fought in 2018 against then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Back then [....]


    The Trump Tapes: 20  interviews that show why he is an unparalleled danger

    By Associate editor

    Oct. 23 at 2:00 p.m.

    Not a nothing burger for him to agree to that headline.


    Cracking, tho?


    Milk that Victimhood


    fighting to protect the tax records til his dying day and possibly beyond:


    actually very consistent with the majority's "states rights" focus


    Again delays til after the elections.


    Here's what changed in Dinesh D'Souza's '2,000 Mules' book after it was recalled

    By  @NPR.org, Oct. 25

    After an abrupt recall and a two-month delay - along with the threat of possible legal action - the election denial book 2,000 Mules has reached bookstores, though with a few significant changes.

    Most notably, a passage in the recalled version of the book that accused specific, named nonprofit organizations of involvement in illegal "ballot trafficking" has been rewritten, softening certain claims and outright removing the names of the groups. Separately, sections of the book that purported to link election fraud to antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement have also been deleted [....]


    He'll be Judas to MAGA hats, or maybe Cain walking the earth as an outcast wherever he goes.


    Roger Stone, cone out, wherever you are ..


    all from Haberman's feed, not even sure that's everything.


    This is your MAGA Party on drugs - and Roger Stone's best buds - any questions?

     


    More unhinged murderous-traaonous planning behavior


    “Ron DeSanctimonious”
    pic.twitter.com/MDawuZcBam

    — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 6, 2022

    ——> https://t.co/TnCg9oJzyE

    — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 6, 2022


    As some Republicans have noted, he’s deploying this quip as DeSantis is up for re-election next week.

    — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 6, 2022

    DeSantis is very popular.

    I have been here in Ft. Myers since before Ian struck.

    Nobody, and I mean nobody, could have done a better job for the people of this state.

    I am a Trump girl, but he needs to watch this rhetoric. I don't like it, and others don't either.

    — Patsy (@JohnSmithJr147) November 6, 2022

    If I had to vote in republican primary tomorrow it would be for DeSantis.

    — Donna Lynne (@DonnaW06060827) November 6, 2022

    This was bad taste on Donald's part...

    — Jay Matthews (@JayMatthews333) November 6, 2022

    thread of replies continues...


    I had no idea how passionate De Santis supporters had become. For them, it's almost like Trump turned into Biden overnight:


    a theory about the GOP divide:


    The top of this thread is bitchin about Maggie BUT here she's not beating around the bush:


    Addressed elsewhere - it's certainly possible he had Sessions (not Barr) point federal resources at helping DeSantis out. Nice of him to admit in print.

    http://dagblog.com/comment/321876#comment-321876


    That'd be good, wouldn't it?


    By @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov 18

    Jack Smith — the special counsel tasked with investigating former president Donald Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club and residence and key aspects of the Jan. 6 probe — is a longtime federal prosecutor and seasoned investigator.

    “Mr. Smith will begin his work as special counsel immediately and will be returning to the United States from The Hague,” Garland said Friday afternoon in announcing his choice of Smith, who is currently serving as a war crimes prosecutor with the International Criminal Court. “Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

    In a statement Friday, Smith promised to conduct the investigations and any possible prosecutions “independently.”

    “The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate,” he said.

    Smith’s career as a prosecutor began in Manhattan in the early 1990s, where he earned a reputation as a hard worker.

    “I don’t think I was very talented, but you field a lot of groundballs, you’re a good shortstop,” Smith once told the Associated Press about those early days.

    He went on to spend nearly a decade as a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn.

    Smith was a federal prosecutor on a case in which the defendant, Ronnell Wilson, was sentenced to death for killing two police officers. But a federal appeals court overturned the death sentence in 2010 on grounds that prosecution violated Wilson’s constitutional rights by telling a jury that Wilson’s refusal to testify during the penalty phase undermined his claims of remorse. Smith had told the jury that Wilson “has an absolute right to go to trial, put the government to its burden of proof, to prove he committed these crimes, but he can’t have it both ways,” according to a New York Times report at the time. The case continued for years until 2016, when a federal judge ruled that Wilson could not be sentenced to death because he was considered intellectually disabled.

    Smith left the job in Brooklyn in 2008 to become a war crimes prosecutor at the ICC. Smith returned to the Justice Department in 2010, taking over the Public Integrity Section at a time when it had been battered by an embarrassing reversal of the conviction of Sen. Ted Stevens (R-Alaska).

    At the time, he described taking a fiercely independent view of the job.

    “If I were the sort of person who could be cowed — ‘I know we should bring this case, I know the person did it, but we could lose, and that will look bad’ — I would find another line of work,” he told the New York Times. “I can’t imagine how someone who does what I do or has worked with me could think that.”

    He left the agency in 2017 and returned to The Hague the next year.

    At the ICC he was investigating war crimes committed in Kosovo.

    Though the special counsel appointment begins immediately, Smith was not at Friday’s announcement, due to a recent bike accident that required knee surgery.

    He is a graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta and Harvard Law School. He was widely recognized for his work having received the U.S. Department of Justice Director’s Award as well as the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service.

    Smith was previously vice president and head of litigation for the Hospital Corporation of America, one of the largest nonprofit health-care providers in the United States. Before that, from February 2015 to August 2017, he served as first assistant U.S. attorney and acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

    Smith previously supervised the litigating process of complex public corruption cases across the country as the head of the Public Integrity Section. Before that, he coordinated investigations of foreign government officials for genocide and war crimes in the International Criminal Court’s Office of the Prosecutor.

    Before joining the ICC, Smith spent nearly a decade in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, where he spent time as the head of criminal litigation. In that position, Smith oversaw about 100 criminal prosecutors working on varied areas including terrorism, violent crime and gangs, along with white-collar crimes.

    Devlin Barrett, Michael Kranish and Alice Crites contributed to this report.


    New Bill Barr interview on Trump: “I personally think that they probably have the basis for legitimately indicting the president .. They probably have the evidence .. I think it’s becoming increasingly more likely.” pic.twitter.com/89uuJOyEOO

    — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 19, 2022

     


    Bill Barr is a crooked bastard, responsible for keeping Trump from paying for his blatantly illegal activities through lots of interference that he promised just to get his job (NYT op-ed) and then resigning 2 fucking weeks before Jan 6 as if the asshole didn't know what was going on while the highest law enforcement officer in the nation.

    If you look up his Wikipedia under Career, you'll see he's been corruptly blocking investigations like this his entire professional life. Slimy dick. Yet he goes on talk shows and nobody grills his inexplicable behavior, just let him talk about his book.

    The crap Barr did to quash the Mueller investigation is especially heinous - he had his butt boys go through all Mueller's description of Trump's likely illegal behavior and explain every one away, totally running interference for him. And then Barr hid that memo, miaeading to a pre-ordained outcome, - for 3 years til an FOIA finally called him out

     


    The day before Trump announced he was running for president again, he was at Trump Tower for a signing of a new real-estate deal with the government of Oman @EricLiptonNYT https://t.co/WkFl5xzaEy

    — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 20, 2022

     


    ^ among other things, looks to me like the entire Supreme Court believes you gotta pay your Federal taxes, go figure (maybe cause they themselves are part of the Federal government and are paid by those taxes? wink)

     


    On the Special Master appeal going on today as regards the Mar-a-Lago raid -


    two major dittoes:


