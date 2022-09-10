Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Trump/Russia/GOP/Mediagate] Unraveling conspiraciesBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 2:02pm |
Third (or fourth?) in a series of long threads as investigations unfold, now in Mar-a-Lago's stolen docs, Tom Barrack's trial, Maggie's book tour to make herself feel journalistic vs deceptive & opportunistic, waiting for Durham to blow another Trumped -up perjury-only case, and of course watching The Donald face the NY & Georgia AG's along with his other meltdowns.
Previous threads here:
And now Maggie's deflection:
And Michael + Charlie Flynn's grift
Comments
Hillary emails not like Trump docs
(not mentioned is that Trump saw a year of Hillary email bashing, and still chose to communicate with private, non-preserved PRA emails, and most around him were doing the same and actively deleting records they knew should be preserved)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 2:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 1:43am
Goodman is -
Former Special Counsel @DeptofDefense
Co-editor-in-chief @just_security
Chaired Professor NYU Law. Former Chaired Professor Harvard Law.
Co-director @RCLS_NYU
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 2:34pm
ETTD:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 5:26pm
sub-heading The one-sentence order amounted to a quick and sharp denial of an emergency request by the former president
(must say I adore Tom's personal choice of photo illus. to tweet the news, even tho it obliterated the text, it represents the gist well! )
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/13/2022 - 10:47pm
Back to New York fraud...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 3:42am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:06am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:11am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:16am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 5:08am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 3:27pm
Slim Jim Pelosi tells her friend Pence that she's worried about him
Also too she's hoping to be able to punch Trump in the face:
She must be quite the mom....
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 3:34pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 9:57pm
Declaring bankruptcy?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/16/2022 - 2:27am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:49am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:50am
More on Tulsi Gabbard:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:48pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/19/2022 - 8:56am
pants on fire -
I am reminded of what a fancy attorney I had to hire once said to me: repeat after me - you knew nothing about this (the last thing you need is to be accused of fraud)...
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/19/2022 - 11:08pm
Trump said it to a court. Not to a crowd where it doesn't matter. To a court. Where misrepresentation counts.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/20/2022 - 2:20pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/20/2022 - 3:00pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 5:46pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 6:03pm
The grift keeps on keeping on
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 6:17pm
^ p.s. note Lindsay Graham is included in the lineup!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 6:19pm
just for PP, more Roger Stone grifting from the confab, trying out being a hell-and-brimstone evangelical preacher:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/22/2022 - 2:50am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 7:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/22/2022 - 3:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 11:32am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 1:41pm
The grift never stops:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 1:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 10:10pm
Jack Shafer listened to the Woodward tapes so we don't have to:
The Awesome Futility of Interviewing Donald Trump
Even Bob Woodward can’t get a straight answer out of Trump.
@ Politico.com, Oct. 25
excerpt, after he sums up in a list
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 7:33pm
stinks to high heaven, doing it anyway
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/24/2022 - 4:38pm
on Clarence Thomas on Graham:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 8:07pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 1:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 2:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 12:23am
Maggie as as Trump whisperer
(Keep everyone just enough distracted)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 8:55am
#1 most read story at Politico right now & kinda riveting: Judge to consider unsealing Trump grand jury filings
The Justice Department and attorneys for the former president have until Nov. 15 to respond to media requests to reveal court actions
By KYLE CHENEY and JOSH GERSTEIN @ Politico.com, updated 10/26/2022 07:26 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 10:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/30/2022 - 1:44am
The Trump Tapes: 20 interviews that show why he is an unparalleled danger
Oct. 23 at 2:00 p.m.
Not a nothing burger for him to agree to that headline.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/31/2022 - 3:08am
Cracking, tho?
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/31/2022 - 3:24am
Milk that Victimhood
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/31/2022 - 3:58am
fighting to protect the tax records til his dying day and possibly beyond:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/31/2022 - 1:16pm
actually very consistent with the majority's "states rights" focus
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/01/2022 - 3:36pm
Again delays til after the elections.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/01/2022 - 5:33pm
Here's what changed in Dinesh D'Souza's '2,000 Mules' book after it was recalled
By TOM DREISBACH @NPR.org, Oct. 25
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 2:06am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 8:01pm
He'll be Judas to MAGA hats, or maybe Cain walking the earth as an outcast wherever he goes.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 8:03pm
Roger Stone, cone out, wherever you are ..
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 9:36pm
all from Haberman's feed, not even sure that's everything.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 10:50pm
This is your MAGA Party on drugs - and Roger Stone's best buds - any questions?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/03/2022 - 4:33am
More unhinged murderous-traaonous planning behavior
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/03/2022 - 4:38am
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/03/2022 - 10:37am
thread of replies continues...
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 4:51am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 6:53am
I had no idea how passionate De Santis supporters had become. For them, it's almost like Trump turned into Biden overnight:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 12:06pm
a theory about the GOP divide:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 3:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 1:38am
The top of this thread is bitchin about Maggie BUT here she's not beating around the bush:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 1:43am
Addressed elsewhere - it's certainly possible he had Sessions (not Barr) point federal resources at helping DeSantis out. Nice of him to admit in print.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 4:50am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 10:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/15/2022 - 6:12pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/17/2022 - 12:48pm
That'd be good, wouldn't it?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/17/2022 - 5:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 3:08am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 9:21pm
Who is Jack Smith, special counsel in Trump criminal investigation?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 10:09pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 9:43pm
Bill Barr is a crooked bastard, responsible for keeping Trump from paying for his blatantly illegal activities through lots of interference that he promised just to get his job (NYT op-ed) and then resigning 2 fucking weeks before Jan 6 as if the asshole didn't know what was going on while the highest law enforcement officer in the nation.
If you look up his Wikipedia under Career, you'll see he's been corruptly blocking investigations like this his entire professional life. Slimy dick. Yet he goes on talk shows and nobody grills his inexplicable behavior, just let him talk about his book.
The crap Barr did to quash the Mueller investigation is especially heinous - he had his butt boys go through all Mueller's description of Trump's likely illegal behavior and explain every one away, totally running interference for him. And then Barr hid that memo, miaeading to a pre-ordained outcome, - for 3 years til an FOIA finally called him out
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/19/2022 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/20/2022 - 6:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/20/2022 - 11:46pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/21/2022 - 6:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/21/2022 - 6:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 2:42pm
^ among other things, looks to me like the entire Supreme Court believes you gotta pay your Federal taxes, go figure (maybe cause they themselves are part of the Federal government and are paid by those taxes? )
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 2:58pm
Smart advance thinking against the inevitable, doing it while he's still Chairman, House Ways & Means Subcommittee on Oversight.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 8:46pm
On the Special Master appeal going on today as regards the Mar-a-Lago raid -
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 2:47pm
two major dittoes:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 2:54pm
thread from Daily Beast reporter from the Manhattan courtroom where the tax trial against Trumpco is going on -
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 8:51pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 9:51pm