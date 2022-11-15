Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Truthiness Jumps the SharkBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/30/2022 - 2:43am |
Starting with a post-op on Bennett's poor response to a NYT op-ed calling for a full military response to George Floyd/police brutality protesters (with the editor *not reading the op-ed before publishing*).
But also noting that up to *12%* of the nation participated in these *mostly peaceful* protests, so say 30 million. Imagine if the 3000 Jan6 protesters were 30 million, what destruction would have happened.
https://theracket.news/p/james-bennet-and-the-rewriting-of
And the flakiness if it all just gets amplified - little way to slow down false or misleading facts from those with a platform to work from (hint hint Elon...?)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/15/2022 - 8:25am
Here's a guy that disagrees with you, he thinks the media has emphasis on "everything is about Trump" and that that's a warped priority
And I think: get used to that, it's how a lot of educated millennials and GenZ think. That GenX and Boomers still control what's covered and too many have Trump Derangement Syndrome. When Trump's an old guy like Biden who is going to die soon.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:34pm