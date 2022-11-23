Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
Can we stop with the narrative about how it's all about fueling the anger of white right-wingers now?By artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 12:36pm |
It's about mentally ill people, mostly men, acting out their anger, whatever it is, using wmd's. And it comes in many varieties. All Trumpies do not do mass shootings, most just scream at rallies and post nasty words on social media. Same for neo-Nazis! All of them don't drive through crowds with their cars. Just as all people with black skin do not shoot other people with black skin because of their irrational anger at those they work with, or those with Asian features, for that matter. I will admit only to: sticks, stones,knives and guns will break bones BUT words, they mostly inspire only the mentally ill to violent action. Most Walmart managers (of any color skin) do not crack and shoot up their store >
Verified here
Excerpt:
But two sources with knowledge of the investigation confirmed Wednesday the shooter is Andre Bing. Police were stationed Wednesday morning outside the Chesapeake home that property records said Bing purchased in 2019.
More here - internet sleuths did this before reporters did, using the parking lot video of Walmart employees talking about 'Andre', their manager, cracking and shooting up the store -
- Add new comment
- 876 reads
Comments
All Black university football players bullied by other Black university football players do not do this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 12:50pm
All white loser incels living in mom's basement and trying to be a rapper do not do this
Sometimes they pick and chose angry rhetoric according to the zeitgeist; who knows why they crack and decide to act out?
Sometimes it's not even politically-related at all:
Filipino-Americans are not immune to cracking, go figure:
In other cases, it turns out that victimhood really isn't about race (even tho SOOOO many people would like it to be as it confirms their narrative about white supremacy and this being a racist country)
This is the problem in that case, as it is in many others, though definitely not all:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 1:23pm
A guy who attacked and took out the shooter in a nightclub was detained by police, hours until they figured out he was the good guy. Comes with the territory, don't you think? Unlike the movies, there are no nametags.
BTW, the guy who did the Pulse nightclub shooting apparently just asked the driver to find him a hopping nightclub, didn't realize it was LGBTQ. I believe that misconception is still floating around for the latest that actually was targetting..
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 1:57am
I don't post much on it here, but from following crime news for quite some time now, I fully agree that most countries in the west, as well as others like China, are currently experiencing similar epidemics of mental breakdowns, people 'cracking' and acting out violently.
And no, right wing and/or populist movements are not responsible. Yes, those do hit the sweet spot for many crazy people. But they don't act out violently. (I.E., what percentage of Qanon adherents act out violently? Couldn't it even be the case that online Qanon-like conspiracizing activity keeps them busy at their computers when they otherwise might be actiing out violently without that outlet?)
There's one big difference, though, and it's basically this, in the pictured protest poster
And that's without factoring in a vastly larger number maimed for life with health problems that cost our society more.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:11pm
^ One thing that keeps nagging at me is Dag member Orion stressing that most countries in the world have guns and they don't have the same problems the U.S. does. And he'd use that to support his belief that more Americans are mentally ill than anywhere else. That's backasswards thinking! Most first world countries regulate guns just as vehicles and using vehicles is regulated. And in most third world countries, the criminals and gangs have the monopoly and the angry poor can't afford them, they have to use knives when they act out.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 2:20pm
chart percentage homicides due to guns, the 4 big English-speaking first world countries
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 1:23am
More proof that solving the issue of mass shootings requires removing it from the "racist country" frame, and removing it from the "divisive politics" frame, and putting it where it belongs: people on the edge of cracking up, blaming this that or the other thing, getting access to guns, and going over the edge:
Once again, all Walmart managers do not do this. All racists do not do this either. All Anti-Semites do not bring explosives to NYC planning to bomb a synagogue. All militia's do not activate a plot to kidnap a governor. All Muslims do not follow Osama Bin Laden's orders. All homophobes do not shoot up gay bars. All people who think Sikhs are Muslims and hate both do not attack their shrines. All radical Muslims do not join ISIS nor plot to bomb the Boston Marathon. Etc...
Propaganda is not the problem here. Neither is hate! Acting violently on hate or anger is the problem, whether caused by propaganda or some other reason. Most haters wouldn't dream of acting out violently, they just hate. No one is going to solve hate or anger about rational or irrational victimization. But we can stop a lot of those acting it out. Other countries have done it. Heck, NYC did it. It's possible, I lived it in the Bronx.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 5:18pm
Malcolm Gladwell noted that making the gas in kitchens less deadly greatly lowered the suicide rate. Largely women didn't find other ways to kill themselves - apparently guns, bridges, sleeping pills, etc al weren't acceptable close substitutes for them. People with suicidal tendencies just acted them out less.
Similarly, people feeling homicidal but with less access to guns won't stop feeling homicidal, but they'll act on it less - chainsaws, cars, knives, poison will doubtfully fill the void of a missing good Glock or AR-15 or "make my day" Smith & Wesson. "Accept no substitutes!"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 6:02pm
James hates this man. James is angry. James wants to hurt him; this would be vigilantism. The cops want to be informed if James sees him but James would like the world to know he would take care of it himself by "flattening" him. Would James make a good cop? Is it possible that James might shoot up a right-wing news studio some day? Should James be given a license for concealed carry?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 7:01pm
Somewhat off topic but too good not to share - Omar's such a great big picture thinker:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/23/2022 - 8:09pm
ok, here we go, the Walmart gunman had signs of mental illness too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/24/2022 - 1:27am