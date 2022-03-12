Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
'No, You Do Not Have a Constitutional Right to Post Hunter Biden’s Dick Pic on Twitter'By artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 4:26pm |
Op-ed by Tim Miller @ TheBulwark.com, Dec. 3 on Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi’s First Amendment follies.
While normal humans who denied Republicans their red wave were enjoying an epic sports weekend, an insular community of MAGA activists and online contrarians led by the world’s richest man (for now) were getting riled up about a cache of leaked emails revealing that the former actor James Woods and Chinese troll accounts were not allowed to post ill-gotten photos of Hunter Biden’s hog on a private company’s microblogging platform 25 months ago.
Now if you are one of the normals—someone who would never think about posting another person’s penis on your social media account; has no desire to see politicians’ kids’ penises when scrolling social media; doesn’t understand why there are other people out there who care one way or another about the moderation policies surrounding stolen penis photos; or can’t even figure out what it is that I’m talking about—then this might seem like a gratuitous matter for an article. Sadly, it is not.
Because among Republican members of Congress, leading conservative media commentators, contrarian substackers, conservative tech bros, and friends of Donald Trump, the ability to post Hunter Biden’s cock shots on Twitter is the number-one issue in America this weekend. They believe that if they are not allowed to post porno, our constitutional republic may be in jeopardy.
I truly, truly wish I were joking.
Here’s a synopsis for the blessedly uninitiated: [....]
Comments
A reminder from Wikipedia: The Bulwark is an American centre-right news and opinion website launched in 2018 by Sarah Longwell, with the support of Bill Kristol and Charlie Sykes.[1][2][3][4] It initially launched as a news aggregator, but it was revamped into a news and opinion site using key staffers from the recently closed Weekly Standard.[5] ...
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 4:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 7:08pm
normies go *duh*
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 8:08pm
I am much amused by the paraphrasing of Patrick Henry here
At the same time, a reminder that Twitter software gives each user block, mute and many other filtering options to the point where everyone gets to be their own moderator.
Those who enjoy getting down in the mud and be trolls or feed trolls, and those who fancy themselves way better than the pros getting cash money to craft political talking points, can follow their bliss.
And users, like me, who both loath them, yet also sometimes find them a curiousity to peruse, can craft our own elite bubble.
The bubbles that Twitter software allows are actually the real danger to "democracy", mostly because "bots" can easily manipulate them!
So personally I think Musk started out on the right track by emphasizing that "bots" were the problem. But now he's gone off track...hope he eventually gets back on the right path.
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 8:44pm