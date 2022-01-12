Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] 10-year-old upset over VR headset fatally shoots mother; charged as an adultBy artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 9:25pm |
By Madison Goldbeck @ tmj4.com, Nov. 30
MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old boy who shot and killed his 44-year-old mother last week in Milwaukee is being charged with first-degree homicide as an adult.
According to a criminal complaint, the boy was allegedly mad at his mom for waking him up early and not letting him have something on Amazon [....]
https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/10-year-old-upset-over-vr-headset-fatally-shoots-mother-charged-as-an-adult
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 9:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 9:38pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 9:39pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 9:41pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 10:02pm
The Apple store reference in the above Twitter thread is not out of thin air. See here:
Similar -
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 10:31pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 10:55pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 11:11pm
8 wounded, 3 critical:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 11:22pm
then there's this where the ATF Feds are involved:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 11:27pm
^ Police said the victim, a 43-year-old Tacoma man, was cutting a child’s hair when he was shot multiple times.
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 12:07am
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 1:23am
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 1:28am
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 1:38am
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 1:56am
A cowboy and his gal, a stolen horse, a sheriff and the townsfolk who would like some law and order:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 5:31pm
^ read the
policesheriff's report if you want full plot
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 5:35pm
Jackson, Miss.TV Channel 3 (NBC), WLBT.com:
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody, Dec. 2
while there, couldn't help but notice their "most read" links on the same page:
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade, Dec. 1
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond, Dec. 1 (including report on angry family of victim)
Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate, Nov. 30
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say, Dec. 1 (this actually happened in NC and was reported by a sister station)
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 2:08am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 2:21am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 2:31am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 2:37am
this a "Wall St." station:
Hipster mugged and face slashed in Hipsterville:
The Philadelphia attempted assassin of a parking cop in Philly (reported in comments above, with video,) is now wanted in a NYC shooting as well; the two P.D.'s are working on it together :
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 2:52am
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/04/2022 - 7:17am
Fetterman says he got into politics because of gun violence -
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 12:20am
Lively as usual around Detroit -
16-year-old charged in shooting outside Henry Ford High in Detroit
Macomb County Prosecutor says 'the nonsense needs to stop' after Fraser student texts bomb threat following argument with principal
Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Sunday in Pontiac
Man and woman face charges, caught stealing catalytic converters in Eastpointe parking lot
Suspect in custody in deadly Greektown shooting after alleged elevator confrontation
Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery in Detroit
Dearborn man charged after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic slurs outside Oakland County synagogue preschool
22-year-old woman killed in Pontiac early morning shooting
Man charged with ethnic intimidation after antisemitic incident at Bloomfield Hills synagogue
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 12:58am
a sampling of some of the more gruesome stories from Law & Crime:
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 1:31am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 1:54am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 2:04am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 2:15am
an hour ago in Chicago -
imagine it was you, what happens next...
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 6:04am