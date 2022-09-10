Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Trump/Russia/GOP/Mediagate] Unraveling conspiraciesBy PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 2:02pm |
Third (or fourth?) in a series of long threads as investigations unfold, now in Mar-a-Lago's stolen docs, Tom Barrack's trial, Maggie's book tour to make herself feel journalistic vs deceptive & opportunistic, waiting for Durham to blow another Trumped -up perjury-only case, and of course watching The Donald face the NY & Georgia AG's along with his other meltdowns.
Previous threads here:
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/trumprussiagopgate-sock-puppet-org-buste...
http://dagblog.com/reader-blogs/barr-trumps-soiled-reputations-35202
And now Maggie's deflection:
And Michael + Charlie Flynn's grift
Hillary emails not like Trump docs
(not mentioned is that Trump saw a year of Hillary email bashing, and still chose to communicate with private, non-preserved PRA emails, and most around him were doing the same and actively deleting records they knew should be preserved)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 2:07pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 1:43am
Goodman is -
Former Special Counsel @DeptofDefense
Co-editor-in-chief @just_security
Chaired Professor NYU Law. Former Chaired Professor Harvard Law.
Co-director @RCLS_NYU
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 2:34pm
ETTD:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 5:26pm
sub-heading The one-sentence order amounted to a quick and sharp denial of an emergency request by the former president
(must say I adore Tom's personal choice of photo illus. to tweet the news, even tho it obliterated the text, it represents the gist well! )
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/13/2022 - 10:47pm
Back to New York fraud...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 3:42am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:06am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:11am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/14/2022 - 10:16am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 5:08am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 3:27pm
Slim Jim Pelosi tells her friend Pence that she's worried about him
Also too she's hoping to be able to punch Trump in the face:
She must be quite the mom....
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 3:34pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/15/2022 - 9:57pm
Declaring bankruptcy?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/16/2022 - 2:27am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:49am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:50am
More on Tulsi Gabbard:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/18/2022 - 3:48pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/19/2022 - 8:56am
pants on fire -
I am reminded of what a fancy attorney I had to hire once said to me: repeat after me - you knew nothing about this (the last thing you need is to be accused of fraud)...
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/19/2022 - 11:08pm
Trump said it to a court. Not to a crowd where it doesn't matter. To a court. Where misrepresentation counts.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/20/2022 - 2:20pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/20/2022 - 3:00pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 5:46pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 6:03pm
The grift keeps on keeping on
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 6:17pm
^ p.s. note Lindsay Graham is included in the lineup!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 6:19pm
just for PP, more Roger Stone grifting from the confab, trying out being a hell-and-brimstone evangelical preacher:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/22/2022 - 2:50am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/21/2022 - 7:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/22/2022 - 3:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 11:32am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 1:41pm
The grift never stops:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 1:46pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/23/2022 - 10:10pm
Jack Shafer listened to the Woodward tapes so we don't have to:
The Awesome Futility of Interviewing Donald Trump
Even Bob Woodward can’t get a straight answer out of Trump.
@ Politico.com, Oct. 25
excerpt, after he sums up in a list
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 7:33pm
stinks to high heaven, doing it anyway
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/24/2022 - 4:38pm
on Clarence Thomas on Graham:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 8:07pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 1:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/25/2022 - 2:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 12:23am
Maggie as as Trump whisperer
(Keep everyone just enough distracted)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 8:55am
#1 most read story at Politico right now & kinda riveting: Judge to consider unsealing Trump grand jury filings
The Justice Department and attorneys for the former president have until Nov. 15 to respond to media requests to reveal court actions
By KYLE CHENEY and JOSH GERSTEIN @ Politico.com, updated 10/26/2022 07:26 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/27/2022 - 10:55pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/30/2022 - 1:44am
The Trump Tapes: 20 interviews that show why he is an unparalleled danger
Oct. 23 at 2:00 p.m.
Not a nothing burger for him to agree to that headline.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/31/2022 - 3:08am
Cracking, tho?
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/31/2022 - 3:24am
Milk that Victimhood
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/31/2022 - 3:58am
fighting to protect the tax records til his dying day and possibly beyond:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/31/2022 - 1:16pm
actually very consistent with the majority's "states rights" focus
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/01/2022 - 3:36pm
Again delays til after the elections.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/01/2022 - 5:33pm
Here's what changed in Dinesh D'Souza's '2,000 Mules' book after it was recalled
By TOM DREISBACH @NPR.org, Oct. 25
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 2:06am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 8:01pm
He'll be Judas to MAGA hats, or maybe Cain walking the earth as an outcast wherever he goes.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 8:03pm
Roger Stone, cone out, wherever you are ..
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 9:36pm
all from Haberman's feed, not even sure that's everything.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/02/2022 - 10:50pm
This is your MAGA Party on drugs - and Roger Stone's best buds - any questions?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/03/2022 - 4:33am
More unhinged murderous-traaonous planning behavior
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/03/2022 - 4:38am
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/03/2022 - 10:37am
thread of replies continues...
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 4:51am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 6:53am
I had no idea how passionate De Santis supporters had become. For them, it's almost like Trump turned into Biden overnight:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 12:06pm
a theory about the GOP divide:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/06/2022 - 3:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 1:38am
The top of this thread is bitchin about Maggie BUT here she's not beating around the bush:
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 1:43am
Addressed elsewhere - it's certainly possible he had Sessions (not Barr) point federal resources at helping DeSantis out. Nice of him to admit in print.
http://dagblog.com/comment/321876#comment-321876
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 4:50am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/11/2022 - 10:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/15/2022 - 6:12pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/17/2022 - 12:48pm
That'd be good, wouldn't it?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/17/2022 - 5:14pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 3:08am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 9:21pm
Who is Jack Smith, special counsel in Trump criminal investigation?
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 10:09pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/18/2022 - 9:43pm
Bill Barr is a crooked bastard, responsible for keeping Trump from paying for his blatantly illegal activities through lots of interference that he promised just to get his job (NYT op-ed) and then resigning 2 fucking weeks before Jan 6 as if the asshole didn't know what was going on while the highest law enforcement officer in the nation.
If you look up his Wikipedia under Career, you'll see he's been corruptly blocking investigations like this his entire professional life. Slimy dick. Yet he goes on talk shows and nobody grills his inexplicable behavior, just let him talk about his book.
The crap Barr did to quash the Mueller investigation is especially heinous - he had his butt boys go through all Mueller's description of Trump's likely illegal behavior and explain every one away, totally running interference for him. And then Barr hid that memo, miaeading to a pre-ordained outcome, - for 3 years til an FOIA finally called him out
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/19/2022 - 2:14pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/20/2022 - 6:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/20/2022 - 11:46pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/21/2022 - 6:40pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/21/2022 - 6:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 2:42pm
^ among other things, looks to me like the entire Supreme Court believes you gotta pay your Federal taxes, go figure (maybe cause they themselves are part of the Federal government and are paid by those taxes? )
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 2:58pm
Smart advance thinking against the inevitable, doing it while he's still Chairman, House Ways & Means Subcommittee on Oversight.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 8:46pm
On the Special Master appeal going on today as regards the Mar-a-Lago raid -
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 2:47pm
two major dittoes:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 2:54pm
thread from Daily Beast reporter from the Manhattan courtroom where the tax trial against Trumpco is going on -
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 8:51pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/22/2022 - 9:51pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/25/2022 - 4:13pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/25/2022 - 10:26pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/25/2022 - 11:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/25/2022 - 11:44pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 2:43am
Simonyan from Russia Today - "we didn't want this", "the territories that are now ours", other Truth Speak...
Every American who was on that channel should make a huge apology - they were all used badly.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 8:51am
Oath Keepers down for count
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 5:42pm
A conviction for 'seditious conspiracy' is a major major thing in the history of our country.
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/29/2022 - 6:01pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 8:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 8:57am
Twitter embed's not working.
Let's see if hard coded embedding works???
====
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 8:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 9:39am
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 6:10am
Verdict in Trump Organization Trial Could Come Down to 3 Little Words - paywall-free NYTimes piece via MSN.com.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 3:25pm
Got to admit it: I'M SO EXCITED -
that it's down to the wire with the GOP taking over makes it all the more exciting....
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 4:26pm
I see I'm not alone -
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/30/2022 - 4:29pm
Trump MarALago appeal tossed
Trump's judicial hits keep on coming
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/01/2022 - 6:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 11:48am
tweet has a useful image:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 6:09pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 7:08pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/02/2022 - 9:17pm
Porter on to Trump bribery
(see if they get to Roger Stone & the high profile pardon bribery Marcy's been talking about for a while)
https://www.rawstory.com/trump-bribery/
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 1:46am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/03/2022 - 7:49pm
I think inauguration has swearing allegiance to the Constitution. How will that work, just change the rules, swear allegiance to Trump?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/04/2022 - 4:08am
even Chase can't figure out how that would work and he advertises podcasts with the likes of Steve Bannon and Roger Stone...
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/04/2022 - 4:23am
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/04/2022 - 7:13am
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 3:29pm
and here's the fate of the laptop girl:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 4:15pm
Only $1.6M (civil suit can add $250M)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 4:31pm
NYTimes on the Trump Org guilty verdict - they have set up a "Live" news page with lots of stories by reporters who have done deep dives into Trump taxes -
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 4:57pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 4:33pm
^ so I'm wondering whether all those tweets and other internet comments by lefty racial warriors claiming on Jan. 6 (including on lowly Dagblog) that the cops were complicit with the stormers will finally be erased?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 4:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 5:20pm
If you used all your chits for Vanity Fair, here's the same at Law & Crime:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 7:21pm
Supreme Court Rejects Conspiracy Theory-Laden Case Against Dominion Voting Systems
By Colin Kalmbacher @ LawandCrime.com, Dec 5
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 7:12pm
Jan6 prediction - historical
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/06/2022 - 9:18pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 4:13am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 4:02pm
Derkatch -
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 10:36pm
more on Derkatch as a Kremlin asset- Laura Rozen thread:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/08/2022 - 2:32pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/07/2022 - 10:40pm
Got to admire them for brazen overreach and chutzpah.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/08/2022 - 5:56am
A hint on his new grift?
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/08/2022 - 5:07pm
Not so new/tried but true
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/08/2022 - 6:26pm
70-year-old career ratf*cker realizes he doesn't have a president in his pocket for a pardon, turns to Jesus to help.
And the rubes will lap it up. Not sure the judge will. Jan6 indictment within 2 months? Can he wear Brooks Brothers in lockup?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/09/2022 - 5:04am
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/10/2022 - 6:52am
12/18/2020 Trump WH tweet (see longer thread)
Barr had already given his resignation, effective 23 Dec, @AviehKovler & others were already tweeting & reporting what he saw as the blueprint of the gathering insurrection, and Twitter was a key organizing tool for the Trump Extended Crime Family, banned by the platform after Jan 6 (and justified by Trump's GOP- hobbled impeachment in Jan 2021 and later House Jan 6 committee investigation, now reversed by Elon's use of a Moscow-compromised half-journalist.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 8:31am
$44billion of QAnon love.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 8:44am
What a fucking asshat. With 36k comments on his retarded little quips.
What is the short- to long-term damage of this cheerleader for rightiat causes? And who's he working for, presuming not just his own ego?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 10:32am
Now Matty gets 50k retweets, 170k likes. Wacko.
And speaking of Breitbart, here we've got Elon attacking Sussmann who was acquitted against Billy Barr's Durham, the 2nd time Durham completely failed to get a conviction on a single charge (his 3rd case pled out on an obvious mistake, got 0 jail time). Byron York as a dependably duplicitous right-wing lackey contends that he thinks Sussmann still lied despite being cleared of lying to the FBI because... DC's too liberal and Hillary got to the jury. I guess it has to be a trial held in Clarence Thomas's butthole to be legit. Shit be crazy.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/12/08/elon-musk-calls-out-sussma...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 1:32pm
Seems to me too often Peracles is concluding that everything is still about Trump and Putin and secondarily, GOP vs.the Dems. A grand conspiracy which if one could only uncover it...(sounds familiar...)
Just sayin' - that is the way your rants often come across to me.
I let go of that frame long time ago, I find it an extremely faulty way of figuring out the "brave new world.'
A reminder from another ancient personality -
It might be comforting to think 'it's all a plot' by Breitbart, Musk & Putin, but I don't see it as reality.
by artappraiser on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 7:21pm
Trump set out to poison all the wells as quickly as possible - gutting the civil service as deep as he could manage, tainting all operations as best he could. Louis DeJoy is one of the more visible holdovers. Durham is a 1-man PR grift put in place by Barr/Trump. The Mar-a-Lago judge Cannon is an extreme example of the numerous highly partisan and lesser qualified people Trump out into the judiciary. Trump has maintained way overloaded influence on the GOP 2 1/2 years after his foaled coup - a coup that took time to appreciate just how bad it was, and that requires rethinking all Trump's other poisonous acts in office - easy to think "not so bad, we'll survive", yet in many cases you discover it's worse than you thought.
November's election damaged him, along with all his other losses, but the guy is very tricky, and his skill in this nebulous terrain became much more pronounced, however ridiculous he often looks.
Re: "conspiracy", with Butina and NRA/GOP you might talk conspiracy. Just 6 years later - 4 after she was caught, you don't need the backroom dealing she pulled off. Tucker Carlson is openly pro-Russian, anti-Ukraine. Bashing Paul Pelosi's head with a hammer is openly excused and somewhat cheered. There is simply a divide in thought and opinion - largely brought about by Trump even though he's fading. This isn't entirely true - 10 years ago conservatives would drive gas guzzlers to own the tree hugging libs, etc. But now it's just lining up on 2 sides of the fence. The Trump era is ending. The GOP vs Dems standoff may be growing. Will there be a real seachange post-Trump? Not sure. Herschel Walker's relative success, losing by only 100k votes despite being a horrid horrid candidate, is a sign of just how bad it is. You can shoot someone on Main St, but as long as you have an R by your name, the rubes will support. The Dems aren't that steadfast - they eat their own
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/11/2022 - 9:54pm
I don't know what to say about how horrible you think u.s.a. prospects are, since I know that you already basically moved to another country , you'll just have to live with it, there is no other planet available at the current time.
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 12:42am
It's a small small world after all, so my exodus needed a SpaceX-like trajectory, and even there I'd be indebted & subject to the whims of you-know-who. There is no terminal velocity, just terminal state.
Still, the youth of tomorrow will make everything alright, amirite?
Clicking my heels as I typ...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 3:00am
Is it "conspiracy" or just mass influx of repeated disinfo or bad/mistaken info?
Here's the oft-propagated "Fauci funded gain of function in Wuhan" accusation.
Will that put an end to it? Hardly. Is it "conspiracy"? Hard to say anyone's really
collaborating to keep this alive - it's millions of tiny (debunked but nevermind)
shrieks on the internet.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 7:17am
Ideally, this crime should be the far more important one over Jan. 6; unfortunately our rule of law isn't optimal for fighting it (nor is it optimal in most democratic countries precisely because fighting a pandemic requires temporarily blocking certain freedoms, still, not doing so purely for narcissistic motives is incredibly egregious) -
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 5:34pm
Dereliction of COVID duty while planning a coup & obstructing Congressm
Of course Trump dismantled much of CdC's protection and response capabilities in 2018 to "save money" and prolly put his guys in, and then downplayed protective devices like masks as the pandemic got going, and continually lied & obstructed the states' disease response,so yes, a consistent criminal mess with blood on his hands the whole pandemic.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/12/2022 - 11:18pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 3:16am
Wait, is "everything still about Trump and secondarily, GOP vs.the Dems. A grand conspiracy which if one could only uncover it...(sounds familiar...)"???
I'd closed up shop under good advice !?!??
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 4:12am
how is it exactly a 'grand conspiracy' if all these guys were panicking at the last minute, texting traitorous thoughts? what was the 'plan'? to panic at the last minute? they thought they were going to win. either breathtaking geniuses or miserable failures, can't be both
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 5:03am
The conspiracies had gone on for weeks - starting even before the election, preparing their Stop the Steal efforts. That's how they bussed QAnon & Proud Boys & Oathkeepers nationwide to the Mall. It's how they coordinated lawsuits and false slates of electors in multiple states. Lots more activity kicking in from say 13 Dec.
The sausage-making of a conspiracy doesn't have to be pretty - half the time they were looking for some flimsy statement from the Founding Fathers or precedent back in Civil War days or anything to allow them to publish and amplify a good-enough theory. Just because someone like Rudy Giuliani is a goofball doesn't mean his activities wouldn't bear fruit. Herschel Walker was an atrocious, thoroughly unqualified and full-of-scandal candidate, yet he lost by only 2.8% (yes, that's democracy in action, but just saying jokey incompetent fools can still luck into a win).
Trump himself is a breathtaking genius for the parts he does well, as odd a character as he is. Some of his followers & enablers can be quite smart, but for a massive operation like "Stop the Steal/reverse the count", he needs lots of people doing stuff, not just Einsteins. And no, they weren't "miserable failures" - they came super close, as becomes more and more apparent, even though they certainly weren't "breathtaking geniuses". Your "can't be both" framing is irrelevant. They did what they did. And while 2020 looked a lot different than 2016, it's also quite possible - but not guaranteed, as the FBI warned social media platforms - they'll come up with a 3.0 version for 2024 (or earlier) that might look completely different.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 6:07am
great point:
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 4:57am
Yet they'll quite likely continue to convince all but the wonkiest that Hunter Biden & Twittergate are worse than anything else that's happened in the last 6 years. Does any Republican still (or ever did) tie Trump to the disastrous Covid handling? Is the new improved Tucker Carlson going to let *any* of this fallout persuade his rightwing audience? Im not sure anyone's persuaded these days of anything, just another generation's growing up with its own perspective, and the rest of us are hardened. (Not that the right wing didn't think a lot different in 1980, so I guess I contradict myself - but aside from Fox and a fullcourt disinfo press, I"m not sure how to define a workable antidote. "Bidenism" is vague, and largely requires 40 years of experience, and still doesn't much quell the daily calls for impeachment.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 6:12am
Think you way overemphasize the impact of wingers calling for 'impeachment' and the like. It really wasn't that different all my life and before that, think John Birch Society. 30% are susceptible to right wing nuts. It's just that they have social media now.
AGAIN, look at the election; voters as a whole said we don't want extremists.They split-ticket voted to say that!
Does Biden seem worried? Obama? Are they screaming in private about a Joe McCarthy? Do they obsess every day about what Ted Cruz is up to? Do you see them worry about Americans who support Putin?
35 GOP supporters of Trump 'coup' still leaves 178 GOP. MTG and Braebert are only 2 of 218. Do you pay any attention to what the others are saying, or just the bullshit performance artists like Trump?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 8:29am
P.S. just happened to revisit my headline Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. bashes Herschel Walker before election is over
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 8:49am
Ok, he obviously was. And it's his own party, mostly predicting defeat. I remember 100s of Dems and independents saying worse of Hillary "before election over". Not the same as calling for impeachment, or the total war declared on Obama to not pass any legislation of his. The party's gotten really weird over time
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 9:49am
I do not remember people callu g for impeachment *before* someone took office. Maybe it happened, i just didn't notice...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 9:45am
Garland following the money - Sydney Pollock, Patrick Byrne, Carlos Fuentes, Alex Jones...
With 1000 indicted or under investigation, plus mobile phones to lengthily crack and financial records to track - how all these ppl converged on the Capitol, who arranged & financed it... a time-consuming investigation.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2022/12/13/follow-the-money-merrick-garland-t...
Just the number of citizen investigators tracking down people from photos & vids is hugely amazing. I imagine with only the FBI it'd be much farther away.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/14/2022 - 10:19am
(considering the size of DHS, i don't know that 300 is that significant)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/13/2022 - 7:17am
Settle in, nothing happening soon (like I said when he was president, he's not going away unless he dies)
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/15/2022 - 12:41pm
They just got Trump's taxes - Garland is following the money. It'd be dumb to ignore what could be mouch more straightforward, convictable evidence just to push through.This particular grand jury is 3 1/2 more months.The people named on Meadows' memo will get some review.
Meanwhile, Rudy's days of impunity seem over.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/15/2022 - 6:09pm
Marcy's been noting one very busy DoJ lawyer now clearing her docket since Jack Smith arrived, prolly going for something (or one) big.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/15/2022 - 6:21pm
Monday:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/17/2022 - 12:40am
Which is all good and well, and provides some cover potentially, but I'd guess Jack Smith will proceed at his own pace (fast) and choose the targets that are ready to fall.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 12/17/2022 - 4:23am
With his legal/congressional background, Lawrence does a good summary of what Jack Smith is up to:
by artappraiser on Sat, 12/17/2022 - 11:40pm
I'm guessing it really means they're getting enough evidence to join GA, PA, and AZ as a coordinated crime, separate from the state charge.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/18/2022 - 1:18am
Seth: Ginni's coup
(quite a huge read as Abramson likes doing.
Presumably someone will wade through more than I for the juiciest takeaways)
https://sethabramson.substack.com/p/new-two-men-very-close-to-ginni-thom...
Perhaps skim & jump to conclusion
Also thought this worth noting: (will follow up in a bit)
(didn't copy & couldnt find it again)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 12/18/2022 - 3:04am
My new congressperson (due to redistricting):
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/19/2022 - 2:53am
The Jan 6 investigation also owes deep gratitude to online citizen investigators finding pics & videos and cross-checking with various social media, records, etc. Thousands of insurrectionists to find evidence on, which law enforcement would have struggled to do itself.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/19/2022 - 5:10am
States' Rights (to prosecute in parallel)
5 states putting Trump's crew on trial along with the DoJ would be a lovely symphony. Still a dream, but...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/19/2022 - 11:49am
examples of some Trump pre-emptives from yesterday for the public congressional hearing starting in a few minutes:
by artappraiser on Mon, 12/19/2022 - 1:03pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 12/19/2022 - 6:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 2:17pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 10:44pm
Trump's audit excuse was total fiction:
but wait, there's more
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 11:07pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 9:10am
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 5:20pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 5:29pm
I'm less & less worried releasing his taxes sets a bad precedent. It's so far out there, it points out the need for greater diligence.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 7:06pm
listening to it being discussed on CNN right now including with journalist Catherine Rampell who has basically specialized on this for a long time and she says they honestly really don't know yet why that happened - why he wasn't audited - it points to problems at the IRS that still need to be investigated, whatever the reason, that the reason may not be so simple as many suspect. I.E. rather than just kowtow to Trump, they could kowtow to all fancy bigshot tax accountants because of inferiority complex or not competent enough to handle returns this complex....
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 11:48pm
Possibly, but FBI got the word quick that they'd be fired for investigating Trump, and in many cases they were, which certainly limited others' curiosity and perseverance.
I don't know if similar happened at IRS, but i get the unverified feeling that theye often the whipping boy for political bosses' disgruntlement, and whistleblowing hasn't been too effective or safe to do. If you want to commit career suicide, go ahead, but don't expect laurels.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 3:16am
Zuck in the dark re Cambridge
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 9:51pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 1:47am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 5:14pm
Florida CrayCray thread
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 7:15pm