What once was a health care system that was better than lots of alternatives is no more. (Careful not to get too high & mighty about alternatives before a poll is done and leaked for those, too - I have a sneaking suspicion that this unhappiness is not just happening in the UK, and is not just about pay - tho in the olden days getting rich from a profession probably did soothe a lot of unhappiness.)

Exclusive by Rob Hastings @ INews.com, Dec. 26

Nearly two thirds of junior doctors in England admit they have looked into alternative jobs in the past year and appear increasingly likely to vote for strikes next month, deepening the NHS winter crisis.

The results of a British Medical Association (BMA) survey of 3,819 junior doctors in England during November and December, shared with i, show that 79 per cent “often think about leaving the NHS”, and 65 per cent “have actively researched leaving the NHS in the last 12 months”.

The BMA, the trade union for junior doctors, is urging the Government to reconsider the 2 per cent pay rise its members in England are receiving – more than 8 per cent below CPI inflation and less than half the rise other NHS staff have rejected – ahead of their ballot for industrial action on 9 January. Most doctors are classified as ‘junior’ until they are consultants, GPs or specialists, and can run departments [....]