[Where is the GOP headed?] Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threatBy artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:34pm |
By Al Weaver @TheHill.com, Dec. 20
GOP senators had a message for a group of current and incoming House Republicans threatening to stop any bill supported by someone who votes for the omnibus spending package in its tracks: We don’t care.
Thirteen Republican representatives and representatives-elect on Monday sent a letter calling for any legislative priorities backed by a GOP senator who supports the $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill to be thwarted in the 118th Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is trying to lock down enough votes to be elected Speaker, endorsed the letter on Tuesday.
That message was met with dismissiveness and some derision from across the Capitol.
“It’s not [good]. … I mean, really? If you just think about what they’re suggesting, it flies in the face of maturity and the ability to lead,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who plans to vote against the omnibus spending bill. “The reality is this kind of chest thumping and immaturity doesn’t instill confidence in their ability to lead. Now, maybe it helps Kevin get elected Speaker — I hope it does. I hope he becomes Speaker. I want him to become Speaker, but it’s not a good start to leading.”
Cramer, a former member of the lower chamber, added that the 13 House Republicans are putting the GOP leader in a “horrible spot.” [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:38pm
McConnell gave a pep talk about Ukraine this afternoon - attempting to do an end run around any Trump types bitching about the Ukraine welfare state before Zelensky's possible visit tomorrow?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 6:29pm
Maybe "US military production" is less pejorative - US weapons and equipment manufacturers get the bulk of our largesse, meaning jobs and food on the table for Americans - right, MTG? (Bitch.)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 6:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 11:39pm
An Early Trump Backer’s Message to the Republican Party: Dump Him
Tom Marino, one of the first members of Congress to support Trump, now says the G.O.P. “has to do whatever it has to do” to get away from him.
By Blake Hounshell @NYTimes.com, Dec. 20, 2022
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 12:54am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 3:39am
This is quite simply true:
What are wingers thinking that they can use that old Geo. Bush canard about Clintonite types not respecting the Federal government offices by not wearing a suit and tie? That just won't fly anymore! They are branded with disrespecting the Federal government! Can't use two opposing narratives!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 1:56pm
this guy doesn't sound happy about it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 8:25pm
saw this only because @asteadHW retweeted it
Astead Herndon is not any old political opinionator: I host a politics podcast from The New York Times. It's called The Run Up. I'm also a CNN political analyst. [email protected]
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 5:23pm
Ok, this is classic Republicanism, the majority is clearly going there:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 5:26pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/29/2022 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:26am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:28am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:29am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 2:15pm
it's a day of strange bedfellows?
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 2:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 3:11pm
"Carl" and Josh Marshall:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 3:20pm
Let's keep in mind: they are only 19 members - which does not define "the Republican party" - there are 203 other Republicans in the House and I wish more online Democratic activists would acknowledge that nuance! Those that push the narrative that they are "all the same" are just further pushing the simplistic, stupid divisiveness in our country. I have learned to just skip over anyone that starts out talking about "the Republicans" as if they are unified.
But people not paying as much attention buy into the simplistic manichean narratives. Which results in: further divisiveness. This is detrimental to democracy. I know Biden, for one, wouldn't approve.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 3:34pm
omen of the future?
message reminder: quit with the extremism already and work together
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 4:32pm
another omen! - an Independent Speaker in Pennsylvania!
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 5:13pm
Yglesias suggests Kasich! Who suggested the omen thing for the US House:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 5:17pm
note Kasich sez moderate the House and marginalize the extremists
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 5:20pm
uh oh?
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 5:01pm
good reminder that it's not all about Trump:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 9:19pm