[Where is the GOP headed?] Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threatBy artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:34pm |
By Al Weaver @TheHill.com, Dec. 20
GOP senators had a message for a group of current and incoming House Republicans threatening to stop any bill supported by someone who votes for the omnibus spending package in its tracks: We don’t care.
Thirteen Republican representatives and representatives-elect on Monday sent a letter calling for any legislative priorities backed by a GOP senator who supports the $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill to be thwarted in the 118th Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is trying to lock down enough votes to be elected Speaker, endorsed the letter on Tuesday.
That message was met with dismissiveness and some derision from across the Capitol.
“It’s not [good]. … I mean, really? If you just think about what they’re suggesting, it flies in the face of maturity and the ability to lead,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), who plans to vote against the omnibus spending bill. “The reality is this kind of chest thumping and immaturity doesn’t instill confidence in their ability to lead. Now, maybe it helps Kevin get elected Speaker — I hope it does. I hope he becomes Speaker. I want him to become Speaker, but it’s not a good start to leading.”
Cramer, a former member of the lower chamber, added that the 13 House Republicans are putting the GOP leader in a “horrible spot.” [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:38pm
McConnell gave a pep talk about Ukraine this afternoon - attempting to do an end run around any Trump types bitching about the Ukraine welfare state before Zelensky's possible visit tomorrow?
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 6:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 6:29pm
Maybe "US military production" is less pejorative - US weapons and equipment manufacturers get the bulk of our largesse, meaning jobs and food on the table for Americans - right, MTG? (Bitch.)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 12/21/2022 - 6:44pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 11:39pm
An Early Trump Backer’s Message to the Republican Party: Dump Him
Tom Marino, one of the first members of Congress to support Trump, now says the G.O.P. “has to do whatever it has to do” to get away from him.
By Blake Hounshell @NYTimes.com, Dec. 20, 2022
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 12:54am
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 3:39am
This is quite simply true:
What are wingers thinking that they can use that old Geo. Bush canard about Clintonite types not respecting the Federal government offices by not wearing a suit and tie? That just won't fly anymore! They are branded with disrespecting the Federal government! Can't use two opposing narratives!
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 1:56pm
this guy doesn't sound happy about it:
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 8:25pm
saw this only because @asteadHW retweeted it
Astead Herndon is not any old political opinionator: I host a politics podcast from The New York Times. It's called The Run Up. I'm also a CNN political analyst. [email protected]
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/22/2022 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 5:23pm
Ok, this is classic Republicanism, the majority is clearly going there:
by artappraiser on Fri, 12/23/2022 - 5:26pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 12/29/2022 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:26am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:28am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 12:29am
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 2:15pm
it's a day of strange bedfellows?
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 2:25pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 3:11pm
"Carl" and Josh Marshall:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 3:20pm
Let's keep in mind: they are only 19 members - which does not define "the Republican party" - there are 203 other Republicans in the House and I wish more online Democratic activists would acknowledge that nuance! Those that push the narrative that they are "all the same" are just further pushing the simplistic, stupid divisiveness in our country. I have learned to just skip over anyone that starts out talking about "the Republicans" as if they are unified.
But people not paying as much attention buy into the simplistic manichean narratives. Which results in: further divisiveness. This is detrimental to democracy. I know Biden, for one, wouldn't approve.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 3:34pm
omen of the future?
message reminder: quit with the extremism already and work together
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 4:32pm
another omen! - an Independent Speaker in Pennsylvania!
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 5:13pm
Yglesias suggests Kasich! Who suggested the omen thing for the US House:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 5:17pm
note Kasich sez moderate the House and marginalize the extremists
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 5:20pm
uh oh?
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 5:01pm
bout time someone mentioned this!
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/06/2023 - 12:24pm
good reminder that it's not all about Trump:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 9:19pm
worthwhile:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 10:53pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 1:57pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 5:49pm
Who is Byron Donalds?
BY STEPHEN NEUKAM @ TheHill.com- 01/04/23 1:36 PM ET
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 2:07pm
^ a Pence supporter? just wondering aloud...
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 2:10pm
Cori Bush:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 4:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 2:10pm
Where the *Trumpism* really comes in!!!
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 2:46pm
will wonders never cease?
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 2:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 5:58pm
but wait
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 6:00pm
retweeted by Matthew Yglesias, so bipartisan and multi-gender reaction:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 7:40pm
Michelle Goldberg op-ed headline Leopards Eat Kevin McCarthy’s Face
Also
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 10:49pm
Kinzinger has formally joined CNN:
interesting tweets before that announcement:
by artappraiser on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 11:09pm
just learned that a lot of populist/MAGA type activists judge a leader not trustworthy/not on their side if they have something to do with the World Economic Forum (which would signify a globalist agenda)
trending on Twitter right now
"He's a WEF"
examples of hundreds of tweets -
and tne real wacko ones go here
or here
keep in mind this would make all NeoCons part of the enemy of course
Sure some could be Russian trolls stirring the pot but there's plenty enough of them seem genuine and it synchs with similar movements internationally like the Yellow Jackets in France, for example.
This is something Trump sensed that other GOP didn't. It was there, i.e., Pitchfork Pat Buchanan, they just wouldn't acknowledge it.
Edit to add: this would also fit some Obama/Trump voters in that Obama ran the first time as "not for stupid wars' and Trump of course ran in 2016 as an "America first" isolationist.
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 12:28am
check out a new "trending" on Twitter "WE DO NOT WANT MCCARTHY"
kind of different from the group above, interesting how spintered this is
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 10:07pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 10:23am
Dark Brandon knows his future lies with Mitch:
We don't know how lucky we are to have a president with such experienced wisdom at this time, he is so good at his job. Few realize how much so, and I suspect even the downplaying of his skills is part of his plan. He used to have personal ambition that could wreak havoc, but now that's all over, next stop is meeting his maker. Really we are so lucky to have him, see evidence every day in every way.
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 11:34am
As they didn't change but arguably got worse after the night of negotiations, it's starting to look like the House kook caucus are anarchists, want to prove the poor approval ratings for Congress, to make it clear to Americans that nothing can be done about that, and that it should be pulled down:
It's like Jan. 6 Chapter II. They won't have jobs if successful, though, have they thought of that?
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 1:55pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 9:34pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 10:37pm
OMG!
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/06/2023 - 12:31pm
tonight's late night festivities in the House got me remembering how NCD had a habit of ranting about how all Republicans think and vote the same:
^apparently that's real/unaltered - and it's extremely viral
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 12:51am
oh I should throw up an example from much earlier today - variants of this one of the new "don't just lie but also make crazy shit up" caucus were extremely popular:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 1:02am
Almost like kids in Congress
(this one keeps pointing out stuff above too)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 2:12am
Thrump still calling the shots disturbing enough.
Maggie still acting like Trump whisperer even when CNN already reported it is pure charade.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 12:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 6:22pm
two contrary views - that Trump NOT 'calling the shots'
Aside: Actually I noticed that the word 'humiliated" is quite popular right now with talking heads; example -
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 6:28pm
just has to be fake because it doesn't fit the political internet's narrative where he's evil racist Rapey McForehead who would never in a million years be recognized by the saintly Shelia Jackson Lee much less make her laugh
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/08/2023 - 2:14am
he certainly pegged their problem here:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 1:41pm
The whole thing
And then there's Kevin.
https://youtu.be/pb_gA0009b4
A gauntlet's been laid down.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 2:11pm
a reminder, though, of the Dec. 20 story at the top of this thread: Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat.
Senate minority GOP not set up to tolerate the same old same old childish antics. AND BIDEN KNOWS THAT, and I suspect that's why he's been cozying up to Mitch. If they continue the same old same old, they're just going to be ignored. The gauntlet really is: grow up. I would say if they are really into Trump-type celebrity narcissism, they'd be better off resigning and getting into media, because: witness the fate of Trump, his endorsements in the last election and how he's losing popularity as a celeb every day.
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 2:33pm
Is a no brainer as few constituents or donors are going to complain (until of course they need to communicate with a human rather than a computer at the IRS, that is)
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 2:14pm
Andrew Yang retweeted; Vance is a Former Republican. Now a proud member of the Forward Party -
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 5:18pm
compare The Tories; he's just sayin'
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 5:48pm
see here's the wrong way to go:
stop giving them air.which allows Dems to paint your party as extremist
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 5:52pm
gees the Trumpie nut cases are certainly not currently supporting one another:
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 6:17pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 01/07/2023 - 6:09pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/08/2023 - 8:32pm
thanks, good reporting. Among other things I noted this, which means the majority of them including McCarthy will stand behind Jim Jordan through anything stirred up by Geo. Clooney's documentary about Ohio State:
I also thought this was important
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/08/2023 - 9:10pm
1800s? No memory of Jeffords under Bush?
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2001-jun-24-mn-14081-story.html
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 01/08/2023 - 9:23pm
I don't see the comparison at at, it's right here, he basically operated as an independent without fear
not getting the White House to go along with his favored program is not the same thing as party leadership bullying him to stay in line
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/08/2023 - 10:16pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/08/2023 - 11:22pm
Nate Cohn summed up the GOP's big picture situation quite nicely in Dec.
So the whole new situation with a Speaker that has to figure out how to cowtow to extremists is really potentially 'suicidal' as Carville and many others have noted. House elections again in two years, along with the presidential race.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 6:41am
Even more important to see, at FiveThirtyEight.com: Kevin McCarthy's Job Just Got Harder
In becoming Speaker, he may have made it difficult to do anything else.
By Nathaniel Rakich, JAN. 7, 2023, AT 9:35 AM
He goes on to discuss, among other things, the RULES CHANGES THAT MCCARTHY CAVED TO, and why they matter so much.
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 6:57am
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 9:05am
The Tucker Carlson wing now hates Rep. Crenshaw for sure, who has been labeled a (evil; globalist) "NeoCon"
and Kinzinger (sell out to Jan. 6 Commission and now the evil globalist CNN too) has Crenshaw's back:
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 6:52pm
Don't know for sure what MTG is babbling about here because her video was taken down but Kinzinger uses her tweet for a more general assessment of the House situation -
by artappraiser on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 6:59pm
Little Orphan Annie singing "Tomorrow", I'm sure.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 8:43pm