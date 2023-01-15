Thousands faced evacuation orders or warnings on Saturday, and the authorities temporarily halted the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away in floodwaters this week.

@ NYTimes.com, live feed, currently updated (and headlined) Jan. 15, 2023, 2:01 a.m. ET, and ongoing

the latest: Another storm is soaking California. Here’s what to know.

SACRAMENTO — A fresh wave of storms inundated California again on Saturday, swelling rivers, downing power lines and imperiling travelers during yet another holiday weekend as a procession of atmospheric rivers continued to wallop the state.

At least 19 people have died since late December, with the toll expected to increase, in a series of powerful storms that unleashed destructive downpours from the North Coast to the southern border over the last two and a half weeks, [....]