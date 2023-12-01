Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Progressives eagerly await their chance to harass McCarthyBy artappraiser on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 7:19pm |
While Democratic leaders seem content to let Speaker Kevin McCarthy stew in his party's disarray, liberals are excited to launch a new headache-causing House tool.
By Nicholas Wu @ Politico.com, Jan. 12
Kevin McCarthy’s concessions to conservatives did more than win him the speaker’s gavel — they empowered House progressives to wreak havoc. And they’re eager to mess with him.
Republicans’ new rules allow just one member, regardless of party, to force a floor vote on deposing the speaker. And liberal Democrats, some of whom are part of the progressive “Squad,” are warning they have no problem with using the move against McCarthy, even if they don’t expect it to succeed.
“Why not? You know, that sounds like a good idea. I mean, you’re still going to need what, 218 for passage, right? But listen, man, he has a very slim majority,” mused Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.). “Whenever we want to cause complete chaos, we’ll do that.
The gambit, known as the motion to vacate, would almost certainly fail this early in the new Congress, as Republicans can use a procedural move to toss the motion before it actually gets a vote and Democrats would need GOP support to reach the required majority. But progressives’ zeal confirms a fear from McCarthy’s allies — that a rule he greenlighted to assuage conservatives could easily cause frequent headaches.
Still, while progressives dream of stirring trouble for their cross-aisle colleagues, Democratic leaders seem happy to let him stew in the speaker’s chair for a bit amid divisions in his own conference. They say they aren’t considering using the move, at least for now. A Democratic leadership aide noted it was clear the party didn’t need to help Republicans with their infighting and suggested such a motion from the minority party could strengthen McCarthy’s hand.
“It’s the furthest thing from my mind at this point,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told reporters. Another senior Democrat, House Rules Committee ranking member Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), said: “I want to get stuff done, and so it’s not where I’m at.” [....]
Comments
I watched the whole thing. They are not impressed with AOC's skills. I agreed with them.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 8:20pm