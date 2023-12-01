Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Garland appoints special counsel to review Biden documents
The attorney general's decision underscores the gravity of the discoveries, which included one set of documents found at an office space Biden used and another set found in the garage of his Wilmington home.
By Kyle Cheney, Josh Gerstein, and Kelly Hooper @ Politico.com, updated 1/12, 3:57 EST
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday that he was appointing a special counsel, former U.S. attorney Robert Hur, to review the storage of sensitive documents discovered in spaces used by President Joe Biden during the years preceding his return to the White House.
“The extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” Garland said during a news conference at the Justice Department. “This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law.” [....]
Yesterday I posted the related news and my comment on the political ramifications here on the "GOP" thread.
by artappraiser on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 7:37pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 1:28pm
This really is the difference. Unfortunately probably won't matter politically, especially because so many anti-Trump people made a big hay out of him just having the documents as if no one else would dare do such a thing
by artappraiser on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 3:47pm
Who is Captain Chaos on Twiiter since 2008, and WHY does he he spend time tweeting partisan jokes like this to his 2,666 followers?
He gets his jollies preachng to a small choir, so nobody, not Russia, nor the RNC, nor Trump campaign, nor the Babylon Bee is paying him to do this It''s just that it's insidious partisan divisiveness based on obliterating nuanced differences.
It's a level of partisanship that makes me sick to my stomach. It's like he does it for a hobby and I wish he'd at least do it as a fan of a pro sports team and not with politics. He admires political war room spinners and wishes he was one. It's disgusting to have so much invested in hating the other side to want to pass disinfo disguised as humor as a team.
And yes, Dem partisans do it too.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 2:55pm
Some old accounts have been recycled, so can't assume it's actually the same person/bit on 15 years. Gotta love new Twitter claims of purity and reform.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 5:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 12:48am
Has anyone addressed how many papers a VP/Přes handles over 10 years?
We're at about 1 poorly saved every 3-4 months now?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 2:05am
Dunno. Get there's a legal difference. BUT THAT DOESN'T MATTER POLITICALLY and that's the point Japecake is making and I agree with him. You can argue the legal/ethical differences all you want (and they are there) and the number difference, but to most people (and voters) it's the same fucking thing, just arguing how many angels can fit on the head of a pin. Makes Dems look like fools for squawking so much about Trump doing it. You either respect the nature of such docs or you don't.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 3:25am
Well, no - you respect foremost to keep critical info out of the hands of enemies. Trump sharing Israeli info with the Russian ambassador was near treason. Trump making a mistake and having a few docs would draw scorn, but not such condemnation. Trump grabbing scads of docs intentionally while ignoring both classified info laws and the Presidential Records Act is men's Rea, once again believing himself above the law and acting on it, including refusing to cooperate. Both-sides-doitism may win the media cycle, but it's not a valid intellectual position here. (Potentially we learn something in Biden's case that changes things - so far not by a long shot)
Is George Santos's multilayered never-stop-lying persinality disorder the same as Elizabeth Warren's lies about being native American? Only from an extremely coarse & forgiving analysis of facts.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 7:47am
Who are you trying to convince? You don't have to convince me.
To many who don't read what Biden is up to all day and didn't read what Trump was up to all day and don't obsessively research what he was up to, that just sounds like a partisan argument. Many don't care about foreign policy at all. Many probably think some of the Hunter Biden stuff is highly fishy too.
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 11:31am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 5:25pm
Here's Mike Pence showing how it's done - largely the way Bidens done it. Trump is the outlier. Sandy Berger was an outlier. Oetraeus was an outlier. Most sane honest people don't fight the classifying agency or hide stuff. Classification's goal isn't to put people in jail - it's to try to guarantee safe but efficient use. We *want* the right people to be using the sensitive documents to handle whatever security-minded important tasks need doing. We don't want ex-pols to take home to blackmail people for revenge and leverage, which is a side of Trump that exists all too well. Do Dems not explain it well enough for the MAGAhats? Sorry, it's difficult to counter intentional distortion. But Pence's guys will get it. Where are the Romney Republicans? Or do her have to concede all to the fringe lunatics who sadly have a Republican majority simply cuz it's tuff for them to understand?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 5:26pm
a far lefty:
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 12:44pm
A reminder, Oetraeus got a slap on the wrist for pretty outrageous misuse, setting a bad semi-precedent.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 3:40pm
Officially equal now; the political outrage over Mar-a-lago docs is ruined, it's now "they all do it"
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 1:32pm
It's just a late-night monologue joke now
by artappraiser on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 2:19pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 4:21pm