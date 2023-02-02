Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[Where is the GOP headed?] House Ousts Ilhan Omar From Foreign Affairs Panel as G.O.P. Exacts RevengeBy artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 1:48pm |
In a highly politicized vote, the Republican-led chamber criticized Ms. Omar’s statements about Israel, exacting retribution for the removal of G.O.P. members when Democrats held the majority.
By Karoun Demirjian @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 2
[....] The 218 to 211 party-line vote, with one member voting “present,” settled a partisan score that has been festering since 2021, when the House, then controlled by Democrats, stripped Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona of their committee assignments for social media posts in which they endorsed violence against Democrats.
The removal of Ms. Omar delivered on a threat that Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California made at the time to retaliate if his party took the House majority by removing Democrats whom Republicans regarded as unfit to serve on committees. Last week, he unilaterally removed Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, both of California, from the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where membership is appointed and thus not subject to a vote.
Mr. McCarthy’s decision to force the removal of Ms. Omar, a step that some of his rank-and-file resisted, in the earliest days of his new majority demonstrated his determination to ingratiate himself with the hard-right Republican base, which has made the Somali-born Ms. Omar a target for some of its most vicious attacks [....]
I think that this is the way a lot of normies are going to think about this news:
The Dem party had two years to do 'Sister Souljah' type numbers on 'The Squad', but they chose not to, and to go with solidarity with the left instead. That's basically a vote for keeping things real partisan.
A reminder that all-important swing and centrist voters in 2020 said they don't want that, they don't want extremists right or left having power in Congress: How the Worst Fears for Democracy Were Averted in 2022
A lot is made of the fact that the GOP didn't get the red wave it wanted. But keep in mind that Dems still lost seats and control!
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 3:55pm
the House GOP are obviously looking to get Dem liberals on the record supporting all things unpopular with the majority as to culture wars:
that's just smart politics in their current situation.
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 4:56pm
oh my, is this the beginning of some Sister Souljah moments?
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 6:13pm
just so you know if someone tries to claim that stuff like this doesn't happen in other countries:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 11:30pm
this is mano v. mano stuff, will be interesting to see how Desantis reacts:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 6:24pm
McCarthy tells MTG that Ashli Babbitt was NOT 'murdered; Trump 'totally' disagrees and says she was -
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 9:59am