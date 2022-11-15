Starting with a post-op on Bennett's poor response to a NYT op-ed calling for a full military response to George Floyd/police brutality protesters (with the editor *not reading the op-ed before publishing*).

But also noting that up to *12%* of the nation participated in these *mostly peaceful* protests, so say 30 million. Imagine if the 3000 Jan6 protesters were 30 million, what destruction would have happened.

https://theracket.news/p/james-bennet-and-the-rewriting-of

And the flakiness if it all just gets amplified - little way to slow down false or misleading facts from those with a platform to work from (hint hint Elon...?)