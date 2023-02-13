By David Lat & Zachary B. Shemtob @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 1

David Lat (@DavidLat), a former federal law clerk and prosecutor, writes “Original Jurisdiction,” a Substack newsletter about law and the legal profession. Zachary B. Shemtob is a former federal law clerk and practicing lawyer.

[....] Opponents of abortion got what they wanted when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the ramifications of that decision can’t be overstated. But did Mr. Trump get the rest of what he wanted from the justices he appointed?

Almost six years after the first appointment, we can begin to form an answer: not entirely. While conservative, none of his three appointments are nearly as conservative — nor as consistently conservative — as Justices Thomas and Alito. The Trump appointees are also not as unified as they might initially appear.[....]