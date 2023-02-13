Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
"Trump’s Supreme Court Picks Are Not Quite What You Think"By artappraiser on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 1:24pm |
By David Lat & Zachary B. Shemtob @ NYTimes.com, Feb. 1
David Lat (@DavidLat), a former federal law clerk and prosecutor, writes “Original Jurisdiction,” a Substack newsletter about law and the legal profession. Zachary B. Shemtob is a former federal law clerk and practicing lawyer.
[....] Opponents of abortion got what they wanted when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the ramifications of that decision can’t be overstated. But did Mr. Trump get the rest of what he wanted from the justices he appointed?
Almost six years after the first appointment, we can begin to form an answer: not entirely. While conservative, none of his three appointments are nearly as conservative — nor as consistently conservative — as Justices Thomas and Alito. The Trump appointees are also not as unified as they might initially appear.[....]
- Add new comment
- 160 reads
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 8:19pm
Um, not so reasonable
So if Google/YouTube adjust algorithms to amplify neoNazi hate speech and more Jews are attacked as a result, Reason says the internet would fall apart if courts heard the case and held Google responsible?
Meanwhile just last month Republicans were holding hearings about Twitter keeping Hunter's dick pics and home sex videos off the internet, which *would* se m to be a minimum of Section 230, while ignoring President Trump trying to stop being called a "pussy ass bitch", which seems to kinda qualify as speech, and not quite "hate speech" (unless he goes to court to prove he really is a pussy ass bitch and this is slurring him and his kind), even tho Twitter, a private company, can largely do what it wants.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 7:16am