Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[CRIME News] Dozens of gang members arrested amid investigation of ‘cartel-style’ mass shooting in CABy artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 9:51pm |
Dozens of gang members were arrested and illegal guns and drugs seized during a four-day operation in Central California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the “Goshen Massacre,” for a “cartel-style” shooting that left six people dead, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, on January 16. Authorities say the shooting may have been the result of a conflict with members of the Sureños, a rival gang.
A total of 97 homes were searched, 26 suspects arrested and 18 arrest warrants served during the operation. Multiple firearms and some controlled substances were also seized, a release from the sheriff’s office said [....]
- Add new comment
- 342 reads
Comments
related to same:
other DC news
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:03pm
Feral American terriers, unbelievably vicious small critters! Not a joke!
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:09pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:10pm
^ one is 15 yrs. old and a gang member, natch
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:22pm
'Dang a lot of Shootings'
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:35pm