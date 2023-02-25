Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
[CRIME News] Dozens of gang members arrested amid investigation of 'cartel-style' mass shooting in CA
Dozens of gang members were arrested and illegal guns and drugs seized during a four-day operation in Central California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the “Goshen Massacre,” for a “cartel-style” shooting that left six people dead, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, on January 16. Authorities say the shooting may have been the result of a conflict with members of the Sureños, a rival gang.
A total of 97 homes were searched, 26 suspects arrested and 18 arrest warrants served during the operation. Multiple firearms and some controlled substances were also seized, a release from the sheriff’s office said [....]
related to same:
other DC news
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:03pm
Feral American terriers, unbelievably vicious small critters! Not a joke!
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:09pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:10pm
^ one is 15 yrs. old and a gang member, natch
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:22pm
picture of the adult perp arrested for the GA mass shooting of 9 children
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:15pm
'Dang a lot of Shootings'
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 5:35pm
Syracuse mall:
Milwaukee ('the scene last night was chaotic & emotional"):
Illinois:
Springfield,MA:
Orange, TX:
rural Iowa:
Indianapolis:
Denver:
Atlanta:
somewhere in the U.S.:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:12pm
More on the St. Paul, MN mass shooting at a funeral:
And a reminder of what the Governor tweeted 21 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:21pm
New mass shooting in Memphis early Sunday:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:25pm
Portland, OR; Whittier, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Richmond, VA:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:38pm
^ I just saw this video shown and discussed in a 10-min. segment on CNN tv.
While looking for it on Twitter, this one turned up too:
Suffice it to say: THE KIDS ARE NOT ALL RIGHT!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:45pm