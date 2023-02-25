Undumbing Down "Progressive Realism"
Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum: "Just Forget Everything" & Accountability
[CRIME News] Dozens of gang members arrested amid investigation of ‘cartel-style’ mass shooting in CABy artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 9:51pm |
Dozens of gang members were arrested and illegal guns and drugs seized during a four-day operation in Central California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the “Goshen Massacre,” for a “cartel-style” shooting that left six people dead, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son, on January 16. Authorities say the shooting may have been the result of a conflict with members of the Sureños, a rival gang.
A total of 97 homes were searched, 26 suspects arrested and 18 arrest warrants served during the operation. Multiple firearms and some controlled substances were also seized, a release from the sheriff’s office said [....]
- Add new comment
- 2211 reads
Comments
related to same:
other DC news
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:03pm
Feral American terriers, unbelievably vicious small critters! Not a joke!
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:09pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:10pm
^ one is 15 yrs. old and a gang member, natch
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:22pm
picture of the adult perp arrested for the GA mass shooting of 9 children
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:15pm
'Dang a lot of Shootings'
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 10:35pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 5:35pm
Syracuse mall:
Milwaukee ('the scene last night was chaotic & emotional"):
Illinois:
Springfield,MA:
Orange, TX:
rural Iowa:
Indianapolis:
Denver:
Atlanta:
somewhere in the U.S.:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:12pm
More on the St. Paul, MN mass shooting at a funeral:
And a reminder of what the Governor tweeted 21 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:21pm
New mass shooting in Memphis early Sunday:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:25pm
Portland, OR; Whittier, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Richmond, VA:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:38pm
^ I just saw this video shown and discussed in a 10-min. segment on CNN tv.
While looking for it on Twitter, this one turned up too:
Suffice it to say: THE KIDS ARE NOT ALL RIGHT!
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 6:45pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 10:37pm
not joking:
his feed also reports lots of armed carjackings in DC today
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:49am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:22am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:30am
but wait, there's more
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 2:43am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:29am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 3:58am
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 4:20am
^ I would add, though > Covid DID reduce the number of police available at any one time, as like with other essential workers without hospital protections. And having to use those reduced forces to police protests:double jeopardy. To the point where it was quite a rational decision for people in urban areas who didn't have one already to go out and buy a gun.
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 4:56am
I limit these threads to crime in the U.S. but I can't resist plopping this one here from Hong Kong
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 5:14am